San Luis Potosí, SLP.- Traveling from San Luis Potosí to Mazatlán in vacation is an excellent option, since you can enjoy the beaches, the sun, the gastronomy and the culture of this beautiful coastal city.

If you have already decided to enjoy this place on your next vacation, we tell you how many hours are by bus from San Luis Potosi.

Always remember to book your tickets in advance, as during the holidays the demand increases and it is possible that they sell out.

Choose the right accommodation; In Mazatlán there is a great variety of options from luxury hotels until budget hostels. It is important that you choose the accommodation that best suits your needs and budget.

Do not forget that this place offers a wide variety of activities to do during the holidays, such as water sports, tourist tours, cultural activities, among others.

How many hours is it from San Luis Potosí to Mazatlán by bus?

It should be noted that there is no transportation that takes you directly from San Luis Potosí to Mazatlán, but you can make a stopover in Durango to get to the beach faster.

if you decide to leave by private buswith a travel agency, the estimated time between San Luis Potosí and Mazatlán is around 13-14 hoursdepending on the itinerary.

But if you want to make the trip on your own, a unique experience, you can travel by Mexico bus either Futura Select and Chihuahuenses.

In Omnibus de México you must travel to Durango, with a price of 1070 pesos and a duration of 05:45 hours, approximately.

Later you will have to take another bus from Durango to Mazatlán, with a cost of 805 pesos and a duration of two and a half hours. In total you will travel around 08:30 hours and you will spend around 1900 pesos.

On the other hand, if you are looking to travel in Futura Select or Chihuahuenses, the price from San Luis Potosí to Durango is 1100 pesos, with a duration of 07:00 hours.

Then travel from Durango to Mazatlán, with a price of 844 pesos, and a bus trip duration of 03:00 hours. In this line you will spend 1944 pesos and it will take 10:00 hours, approximately.