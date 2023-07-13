On September 8, 2022, the British photographer Martin Parr (Epsom, 71 years old) landed in Malaga and his phone began to smoke. That day Queen Elizabeth II died and her commissions poured in to cover subsequent events in the United Kingdom. He said no. He had been wanting to return to the Costa del Sol for a long time with a camera in his hands. He shot everything that anyone who spends a few days in the area shoots, from a spit to a pedalo, passing through a beach bar. “This could be done by any tourist, but I doubt they will. What we would have is a collection of selfies in front of places”, says Parr wryly, who shows a hundred of these images, all unpublished, in The exhibition Malaga Expresswhich can be visited at the Malaga Museum until December 30.

Malaga is the ideal setting for Parr. The place where some of his favorite themes are found, such as the impact of consumerism, mass tourism and leisure with local identity and everyday life. Just what makes a territory like this unique. “I am not an expert in Malaga. I have only been that person who spends a few days in a place and tries to capture as many things as possible to build a portrait. It is just my subjective interpretation ”, underlines the photographer by video call from the headquarters of his foundation in Bristol. There, with some impatience, he assures that the vast majority of his photographs are bad. “There’s no way they’ll always be good: you have to be in the right place at the right time, find something you like, and try to capture the spirit. Photography seems the easiest thing in the world, but it really is very difficult”, warns the man who was president of the Magnum agency between 2014 and 2017 —now it is the Spanish Cristina de Middel— and who a few days ago amazed by his Glastonbury festival coverage.

More information

The Malaga exhibition is conceived almost like an Instagram wall, with 104 images that make up a mosaic through three main themes: leisure, food and people. She does it with her usual look kitsch and the now classic display of bright colors enhanced by a ring flash. He’s not too concerned with framing either. Sometimes they seem like images that are the result of improvisation, like the portrait of the mayor, Francisco de la Torre, half-hidden behind a curtain. There are other characters —from the actor Salva Reina to the bailaora La Chachi or the artist Javier Calleja— but most of the photos focus on the mundane, on the daily life of the middle class on the Costa del Sol.

‘School of bullfighters’, Malaga (2022). MARTIN PARR / MAGNUM PHOTOS

There are skewers, a plate of ham and the table of a beach bar full of dirty and empty plates. Also a donkey-taxi in Mijas, a fridge magnet in the shape of a flamenco, two women in mantillas and three fans wearing the shirt of the local soccer team. At first glance, it is a review of the social network of any Malaga citizen with a certain critical spirit or a tourist with incontinence to press the button on his mobile. But a careful look helps to discover the small ironies captured by the most anthropologist Parr, the one who has narrated, almost without wanting to, how mass tourism has taken the city between museums, crowded beaches and a market, the one in Atarazanas, closer to become a tourist attraction than to sell fruit and vegetables to the residents of the center.

“He has the ability to highlight the small details of Malaga’s identity, the one that remains and resists everything. He talks about that relationship between tourism and population, about how they cohabit in a common space. And he does it without any morals, without prosecuting and in a fun way”, says Juan María Rodríguez, director of the Andalusian Institute of Cinema and Photography, of the Junta de Andalucía, which organizes the exhibition. A narrative made up of details that, due to the effect of the flash, as Rodríguez explains, “being real, sometimes seem like delusional fictions”. It is precisely one of Parr’s contributions to modern documentary filmmaking, which led him to join Magnum in the early nineties despite the refusal of many of its members. “He narrates the usual in a different way, forcing us to look at those everyday environments that, having them before our eyes on a daily basis, we often do not see,” Rodríguez says.

‘Atarazanas Central Market’, Malaga (2022). MARTIN PARR / MAGNUM PHOTOS

“Photographers like to photograph things that are about to disappear. I try to represent a world that is unfolding before us”, says Parr in one of the sentences that accompanies the exhibition, located in a small room on the ground floor of the Museum of Malaga, near the important archaeological collection that defines this enclosure. The space also has a small installation made up of a unicorn-shaped mat, a towel and a beach chair. The coast is one of the favorite areas for the British because “they are full of energy” and “they are bright and colourful”, as he has demonstrated by portraying the Benidorm coastline on numerous occasions, his favorite vacation spot, as he confessed years ago. Parr also relates that during the week he spent in Malaga there were many festivals that closed the summer, such as that of the patron saint of the city, Santa María de la Victoria, which is why he portrayed women with mantillas or village dances. Undoubtedly, exoticism for your eyes.

‘Hotel Casual del Mar’, Malaga (2022) MARTIN PARR / MAGNUM PHOTOS

Parallel exhibition in Almería ‘Shoppers in a market. Almeria’ (1990). MARTIN PARR / MAGNUM PHOTOS Parallel to the sample from Malaga, the Andalusian Center of Photography (CAF) until September another 353 images of Martin Parr are exhibited at the headquarters of this organization, in Almería. It is a review of his career and his most outstanding projects and some of his most recent photos, related to the world of fashion. There is also room for the images that the Briton took between 1990 and 1992 in the capital of Almeria on the occasion of Expo 92 in Seville. “It is an exhibition that serves as a launching pad for CAF’s renewal, with the ambition we have to reposition Andalusia on the Spanish visual map,” says Juan María Rodríguez, director of this center. titled almeriPARRthe sample can be seen until October 15.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT