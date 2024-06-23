Beach sober | There is a private villa in Souka, in front of which Espoo plans to build a place to hang out – the owners are not to be blamed

Historically The surroundings of Villa Vinge will change in the future if the city of Espoo’s plans to build a recreation area open to all in front of the villa come true in Souka.
The place to hang out is connected to the beach track, which Espoo is moving to the seaside at Villa Vinge. The continuation of the popular trail would cut off a couple of hundred meters long stretch from the beach in front of the villa.
