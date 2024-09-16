Beach sober | Espoo’s official accuses: the residents own the beach and plant harmful plants

Beach sober|The city’s green work manager accuses the residents of the waterfront of owning the area and planting harmful alien species. The occupied areas should have wild bushes and not trimmed lawns, he says.

According to Pyry Melander, Espoo’s green work manager, there should be more wild cats along Espoo’s coastal path.

Sami Takala HS

Espoo the city’s green work manager Try Melander blames the residents of rantarait for owning the area and is worried about the townspeople’s attitude towards nature values.

One problem is the harmful alien species that residents have planted in their yards, such as some whips. From yards, they spread with air currents to a wider area and take over growing places from native plants, which wither.