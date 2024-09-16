Monday, September 16, 2024
Beach sober | Espoo’s official accuses: the residents own the beach and plant harmful plants

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
Beach sober | Espoo's official accuses: the residents own the beach and plant harmful plants
The city’s green work manager accuses the residents of the waterfront of owning the area and planting harmful alien species. The occupied areas should have wild bushes and not trimmed lawns, he says.

According to Pyry Melander, Espoo’s green work manager, there should be more wild cats along Espoo’s coastal path. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Sami Takala HS

Espoo the city’s green work manager Try Melander blames the residents of rantarait for owning the area and is worried about the townspeople’s attitude towards nature values.

One problem is the harmful alien species that residents have planted in their yards, such as some whips. From yards, they spread with air currents to a wider area and take over growing places from native plants, which wither.

