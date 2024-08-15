Wounded by a stray bullet on the beach on the night of Ferragosto. It happened to a 20-year-old boy who was grazed in the calf on the beach of Campo di Mare, marina di San Pietro Vernotico, in the province of Brindisi.

His conditions are not serious and he has already been discharged after the tests in the emergency room. The carabinieri are investigating the case and have acquired the testimonies of those present and from the first reports it seems that it was a question of gunshots to “celebrate” the night of Ferragosto.