Beach resorts, the EU hits concessionaires: works on state property go to the State for free after the license expires

The Italian law which provides that the non-removable works built on the beaches are acquired free of charge by the Italian State at the end of a concession, does not constitute a restriction on the freedom of establishment. This was decided by the Court of Justice of the EU ruling on the appeal of the Italian Society of Beach Businesses against the Municipality of Rosignano Marittimo (Livorno).

There Yes manages, in the territory of the Municipality of Rosignano Marittimo, a bathing establishment on which it has built a series of works. At the end of the concession, at the time of renewal, the works built by Siib on this state property were acquired free of charge by the Italian State, as provided for by the Italian navigation codeconsequently imposing the payment of increased state fees.

The board of Stateinvested with the appeal presented by the Yeshe turned to the Justice Court to ask whether the national law which provides that non-removable works built on a beach are automatically acquired by the State at the end of the trial period, moreover without compensation for the concessionaire who built them, represents a restriction on freedom of establishment (Article 49 TFEU).

According to Court of Luxembourgsince the rule of the Italian navigation code is enforceable against all operators carrying out activities in the Italian territory, it does not constitute a restriction on the freedom of establishment, provided for by Article 49 Tfue. All economic operators are faced with the same concern, which is to know whether it is economically sustainable to present their candidacy and submit an offer for the purpose of being awarded a concession knowing that, upon the expiry of the latter, the non-removable works constructed will be acquired by public domain.

Furthermore, the provision does not concern the conditions for the establishment of concessionaires authorised to manage a tourist-recreational activity on the Italian maritime public domain. In fact, the provision in question only provides that, upon expiry of the concession and unless otherwise established in the concession deed, the non-removable works built by the concessionaire will be immediately confiscated and without financial compensation into the maritime public domain.

Furthermore, free and uncompensated appropriationby the public grantor, of the non-removable works constructed by the concessionaire on public property constitutes the very essence of the inalienability of public property.

The principle of inalienability implies in particular that public property remains the property of public entities and that the authorizations for occupation of public property are precarious in nature, in the sense that they have a fixed duration and are also revocable. Siib could not have been unaware, from the moment of the conclusion of the concession contract, that the authorization for occupation of public property that had been granted to it was precarious in nature and revocable.