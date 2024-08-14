Beach resorts, the government can no longer postpone. Fitto has a plan ready to convince the EU

The beach workers’ strike last Friday made even more evident the need for the government to find a definitive solution for a problem that goes forward to 15 yearsbut which can no longer be postponed following the referral of Italy to Court of Justice of the European Union for not having complied with the provisions of the Directive Bolkestein on competition. The instrument on which Minister Raffaele Dense and Prime Minister Giorgia Melons they are reasoning – reports Il Corriere della Sera – it is a new decree Infringement Saveron the model of the one already approved a year ago to close a series of infringements, which in agreement with the European Commission would contain, among others, also the rules to overcome the issue of bathing establishments without extensions, but foreseeing compensation and recognition of the investments made and at most, only for some specific cases, the postponement of the start of the races to reassign the concessions expired at the end of 2024.

It would be the last possible solution – continues Il Corriere – to save a situation that has reached such an advanced stage that grant a new extension would only bring rights to the Court of Justicewith heavy consequences, including political ones, both in Brussels and in Italy, with the head of state Sergio Mattarella unwilling to sign yet another postponement. The government will have to deal with several “hot” issues in September, above all that relating to the next financial maneuver that the Minister of Economy Georgette he specified that “It won’t be blood and tears“, but certainly not a walk in the park given the amount of economic resources needed to address the country’s various problems. But the government will certainly no longer be able to afford further postponements on seaside resorts. For Italy a conviction would translate into a fine of tens of millions of euros per year pending a legislative text that resolves the issue.