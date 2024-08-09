Beach Resorts: Codacons, a 10 billion a year business but only 115 million go to the State. The costs of sunbeds and umbrellas in Italy

Rates for sunbeds, deckchairs, umbrellas, cabins have been constantly rising in recent years (between +3% and +5% increases in 2024), to the point that today the beach business produces a turnover of around 10 billion euros per year, but in the state’s homes, through fees, just 115 million enter. Thus the Codacons, which publishes an overview of how much it costs to spend a day at the beach between sunbeds and umbrellas. To rent a beach umbrella and two sunbeds in August during the weekend in a standard establishment, the average cost in Italy is between 32 and 35 euros per day, with strong differences across the territory.

Beds and umbrellas? Codacons, from Salento to Sardinia how much does a day at the beach cost

On some beaches in Lazio, the price ranges from 20 to 25 euros, but if you move a few kilometers, for example arriving in Sabaudia, you need from 45 euros to 65 euros, which reach 90 euros in Gallipoli and touch 120 euros in some locations in Sardinia. In Tuscany, prices vary greatly: for two sunbeds and an umbrella in an average beach resort, you spend a minimum of 27 euros to a maximum of 70 euros per day.

If you choose ‘luxury’ beaches, Codacons reports, the cost exceeds 500 euros per day and can reach almost 700 euros. This is the case, for example, of the Cinque Vele Beach Club in Marina di Pescoluse (Le), where a gazebo with two seats in the front row located in the ‘Exclusive’ area can cost as much as 696 euros per day in August (if booked in advance with a refundable option). You need 600 euros for an Arabian tent at the ‘Twiga’ in Forte dei Marmi (with sofa, 2 king size beds, 2 standard beds, 1 director’s chair and 1 small table). For a day at the beach on the prestigious Hotel Excelsior beach in Lido di Veneziathe cost for a front row hut is 515 euros (with 2 deck chairs, 2 sun loungers, sheet, pillow, towel, table, wardrobe, mirror, coat rack). A little less at the beach club of the Augustus Hotel in Forte dei Marmi, 500 euros for a front row tent. Same cost at Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda: for the Iconic Beach bed you need 270 euros, but you need to add a minimum consumption of 230 euros for wine or champagne, for a total of 500 euros per day.