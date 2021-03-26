From July 1, tourists will be able to fly to Phuket Island, which is considered a popular beach resort among Russians, without going through a two-week quarantine. The key condition for entry will be a coronavirus vaccine. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the Minister of Tourism of Thailand Phipat Ratchakitprakarna.

The authorities plan to open the resort three months earlier than all other parts of Thailand. The decision was made by the government at a meeting of the commission on economic issues.

If this scenario is successful, it will be extended to other popular tourist destinations within the country – in particular, to the island of Koh Samui.

The head of the Phuket Tourism Association, Bhummikiti Ruktaengam, has estimated the potential economic impact of resuming tourism in Phuket at THB 30 billion ($ 963 million).

By the time the resort opens, it is planned to vaccinate about 70 percent of the island’s population. It is expected that the number of doses administered will reach 930 thousand. Priority for receiving vaccines will be given to local residents.

Earlier, Thailand relaxed quarantine measures for inbound tourists. Travelers have reduced the period of charming self-isolation to ten days and allowed some movement around the hotel. Now you can go in for outdoor sports and go to the hotel store.