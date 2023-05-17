Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

An Italian seaside resort is preparing for a rush of tourists on Pentecost. This year, Lignano is expecting a particularly large number of party-goers from Austria.

Lignano Sabbiadoro – Blue water and a seemingly endless sandy beach – a small holiday resort on the upper Adriatic is actually very popular with families. At Pentecost, however, partygoers take the helm in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Italy). For four days, the tranquil coastal town is in a state of emergency – including excess alcohol and fights. Not the only place in Italy struggling with mass tourism. Other cities in Italy have even set up red zones to protect their cities from the onslaught of holidaymakers.

In Italy, a seaside resort is already preparing for party tourists on the Pentecost weekend. (Iconic image) © Lukas Seufert/Imago

Beach resort on the Adriatic fears party excesses from holidaymakers at Pentecost: Lignano tightens rules

This year, the seaside resort is arming itself with new measures against the party-loving crowds of tourists. Around 90,000 party guests are expected over the long Pentecost weekend, weather permitting. Significantly more than last year. To prevent foam parties, wells in the center of Lignano Sabbiadoro were drained back then. Security forces patrolled the beach.

This year, the seaside resort on the Adriatic wants to tighten security measures. Free access to the beach is to be restricted during the upcoming Party Whitsun marathon. Overnight stays on the beach should be banned altogether. The Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, asked for a concrete regulation of the municipal administration to fight against alcohol abuse in the session in preparation for the Pentecost weekend.

Tourist rush at Pentecost: Italian seaside resort uses police for “deterrence purposes”

It is certain that the hours of service of the local police will be extended over the four days, according to a press release on the Ministry of the Interior’s website. The increased presence of the law enforcement officers is to be supported by an increased security service on site. In general, the stronger presence in the city is also “essential for deterrence purposes,” reports the Italian news portal udinetoday.it. Marchesiello therefore emphasized that “the commitment of everyone will be maximum, so that the disrespectful behavior of a few does not damage the image of the city”.

Pentecost in Italy: the seaside resort has already issued references for party excesses

The meeting was attended by the police, the mayor, officials from the port authorities, the fire brigade and tourism. It remains to be seen how concrete the regulations will look. Anyone who behaved completely wrong in Lignano Sabbiadoro last year was threatened with a reprimand, which resulted in a two-year ban on entry. The sale of watermelons on the beach was also banned. Youngsters ate watermelons on the beach, listened to loud music and drank alcohol and then polluted the center.

Going on holiday over the Pentecost weekend is very popular and for many holidaymakers Italy is the choice – one hotel is even charging a shocking €23,000 for the Pentecost weekend. (ml)