Beach railway open to traffic again

There will be exceptions in the traffic of the coastal railway on Wednesday as well.

The coastal line between Helsinki and Turku has reopened to traffic after Tuesday's deer crash, says Fintraffic's rail traffic center.

Two moose got stuck under the IC train traveling from Helsinki to Turku in Siunti early Tuesday evening. The locomotive of the train was damaged in the crash, and train traffic between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa had to be suspended.

According to the Finnish Rail Transport Agency, the broken down train was moved to the depot and the track was opened to traffic early on Wednesday.

There will be exceptions in the Ranta railway traffic on Wednesday as well, as VR said in the morning that due to a technical fault, the train departing from Helsinki to Turku Kupitta at 6:28 a.m. and the train departing from Kupittaa to Helsinki at 9:31 a.m. had been cancelled. VR says it will direct passengers to the next train shifts.