The president of the Study Center: monitoring has been underway since spring. It is instrumental and wrong to make man-made beaches pass for natural oases

In recent weeks we have seen some controversy over the impacts of the Jova Beach Party. It is therefore right to try to tidy up, recounting the work that the concert organizers with the help of the WWF have transformed into actions to have the least possible impact and in any case manageable with respect to each single location.

First of all, all the beaches within parks, reserves, inter sites have been excludedthem community and special protection areas. Each concert area was evaluated considering the radius of 3 kilometers surrounding it, also considering the influx of the public and the paths for spectators, using cordoned off paths on existing roads supervised by dedicated personnel. The beaches on which it was possible the presence (even occasionally) of protected species (such as the refectory) have been monitored since spring and, in these locations, the dates of the concerts have been chosen so as not to create interference.

After a thorough investigation of the materials, hundreds of thousands of recyclable or compostable containers for drinks and food were specially produced. For those beverages on which these containers were not usable, such as beer, specific analyzes and life cycle procedures were carried out assessment “to use 80 percent recycled plastic cups.

A separate discussion must be made on water for which, after having verified with the Ministry of the Interior the impossibility of introducing and using water bottles, we opted for aluminum packaging precisely to have a more effective recycling. Everywhere in the concert area there are islands for separate waste collection which is facilitated by specific procedures and staff. Finally, the procedures for restoring the area, after the concerts, are very punctual and guarantee that the beach is perfectly clean and available in 24 hours.

For the Jova Beach Party concerts, analyzes, protocols and procedures have been applied that the thousands of medium-small events that take place annually on our beaches generally do not have and when they do they are never so complete and thorough. This was possible thanks to a precise choice by Lorenzo who measured himself with the prescriptions derived from the screening and analyzes of the WWF.

The beaches are not all the same. Precisely on the basis of this principle, in addition to those of the protected areas, dozens of beaches were excluded from the choice of locations, despite the legitimate requests of numerous local authorities that applied with the organizers to host the concerts.

Wanting to pass heavily man-made beaches into clearly urban contexts, such as natural oases, however, is an instrumental exercise as well as a wrong one. A beach close to a breakwater of Ravenna or the Roccella harbor wall, a coast like that of the Pietro Mennea promenade overlooked by the city of Barletta, the Casabianca di Fermo beach bordered by roads and railways as well as by a in front of residential buildings, the beach of Castel Volturno, with respect to which everyone recognizes a process of revaluation that began with the first Jova Beach Party of 2019, they have nothing to do with the dunes of Circeo or Castel Porziano, the Feniglia all’Argentario or Torre Salsa in Sicily, just to name a few. This does not mean that the most man-made beaches have no environmental value but simply that the impacts can more easily be controlled and absorbed. Among other things, in many cases, stretches of coast that are usually very popular and often occupied by establishments are used for concertsbathing establishments that for the occasion suspend their activities.

ThereThe image of a mechanical vehicle on a beach – which nobody likes, including the WWF – cannot generate confusion between environmental impact and environmental damage, nor can it lead to the belief that the concept of reversibility has not been scientifically evaluated upstream. If several criticisms made for some beaches in the 2022 edition re-propose the same arguments already used for those same beaches during the 2019 concerts, it means that there was no environmental damage (then) and that the recovery of naturalness of those places took place. in less than 3 yearsnow that the impacts were more than reversible.

* President of the WWF Study Center