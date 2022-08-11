Peace made between Jovanotti and professor Mario Tozzi, with the promise to discuss their “diversity of views” over “a beer on the beach”. But all the clarifications of the artist fail to stop the environmental protests against the Jova Beach Party, which today and tomorrow will stop in Calabria: among the controversies, on the beach of Roccella Ionica, in the Reggino, sixty thousand people are expected in two days.

To put an end it was the geologist who commented on the long open letter published Wednesday by the artist on social media during the discussion “between sapiens” with Jovanotti. “First of all, thanks Lorenzo for your kind and reasoned response: our exchange is already a first result” reads the post of the scientific popularizer who, on the pages of La Stampa, had pointed out that “concerts with fifty thousand people are not sustainable by any natural system “, starting the long open letter from Jovanotti,” polite “and” intelligent “according to the fans, but much criticized in the last few hours on social media.

“Attacking us is absurd, we are the biggest initiative that talks about the environment”, the response of the singer, who has returned to point the finger at “those dangerous mythomaniacs of the econazis”, with a jab also at Tozzi: “In 2019 you defended the our beach parties. So I don’t understand what has changed in the meantime. Just as in 2019 everything was done well, in collaboration with WWF, even better “. And perhaps they will talk about this face to face: «Given the good faith of both – underlined the geologist -, we will have no difficulty in understanding each other over a beer, perhaps on the beach. We have diversity of views, but this is the beauty of sapiens. I wish you well, I look forward to your invitation “. Jovanotti is ready: «Where does Prof want! The look! “.

If the game with Tozzi is closed, after the case of illegal workers denied by the artista, the sometimes ferocious attacks of the detractors do not subside. They would also have pushed the singer, who is followed by 3.7 million people on Twitter, to limit his social profile only to confirmed followers: “You’re Jovanotti and instead of protecting the beaches, protect your tweets.”

Also the petition “No to major events on beaches and natural sites” launched by the environmental associations Marevivo, Enpa, Lav and Sea Shepherd Italia on Change. org, has almost reached the target of 35,000 signatures: yesterday evening it had exceeded 31,000.

After those for the Calabrian appointment, protests multiply for the stage of the JBP in Viareggio, set for the first weekend of September and already sold out by the end of June.

To the invitation of the Young Green Europeanists of Tuscany to find another location for the concert organized at the Muraglione beach, was added that of Italia Nostra Versilia: “That location is not compatible with the principles of environmental protection which, moreover, the initiative of the Jova Beach Party claims to want to defend. Spontaneously, nature in this corner is preparing a favorable habitat for many living species, some of which are heavily threatened “, reads the note, which urgently asks” the attention and intervention of the competent authorities to ban the event. “.

To defend the concert, however, is the mayor of Viareggio, Giorgio Del Ghingaro: «The spyggia of the Muraglione is carried over: it was recently formed with residual sand brought back by the currents, and I do not know that there are dunes, but simple accumulations. It is not a protected oasis, but an area of ​​free bathing, therefore subjected every day to a strong human impact. Just take a look around this time to understand. Self it is called the beach of Viareggio for a reason “.