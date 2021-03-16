A beach party in Miami Beach at the height of the pandemic ended in clashes with police and detentions. Writes about this New York Post.

According to the publication, on Friday, March 12, during the mass festivities on the city beach of Miami Beach, about 120 people were arrested for violating the curfew law imposed in the context of the pandemic. In some areas, police had to use pepper spray to disperse holiday gatherings.

During the clashes, two police officers were injured. On Saturday, March 13, 30 more violators of the law were arrested.

City Mayor Dan Gelber said the situation was indeed difficult. “A lot of people come here to rest, and many of them with the wrong intentions,” Gelber added.

Earlier in March, it was reported that tourists in Bali threw a yacht party at the height of the pandemic and insulted locals. For example, dozens of foreign tourists organized a noisy celebration on a ship sailing to Gili Island on the eve of Nyepi Day, the traditional Balinese holiday of the “day of silence”. The video of the festivities caused outrage among netizens.