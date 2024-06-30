Beach houses, crazy prices near the beach. Here’s where properties cost more and where, instead, you save

The sea costs, and the real estate market near the beaches is rejoicing again this year. TO Fort dei Marmi (Lucca, Tuscany) you spend just over 10 thousand euros/m2 for a house near the sea (i.e. with the beach reachable on foot in five minutes), a Sorrento (Savona, Liguria) almost 8 thousand euros, while and ad Alassio (Savona, Liguria) 6,265 euros. They are the three most expensive Italian seaside resorts, it reports The sun 24 hours, among the 14 analyzed by Immobiliare.it Insights, the proptech company of the Immobiliare.it group which also calculated the price variation between the purchase of a seafront house and a more peripheral one (beyond the 5-minute walk from the beach): a Marble Fort the required budget drops by 13.4% at 8,681 euros which in any case remains the highest absolute value. TO Sorrento the savings, if you move away from the beach, are only 7.3% (at 7,405 euros), while in Alassio the difference is very accentuated: -29.8% (4,396).

The primacy, in this sense, belongs to Viareggio (Lucca, Tuscany): in one of the most popular seaside resorts on the Tyrrhenian coast, buying a property near the beach costs 67.1% more than buying it at a greater distance. In the first case, the required expense is equal to 4,589 euros/m2while in the second it is slightly lower than 2,750 euros/m2.

As for the price changes compared to 2019, it continues The sun 24 hours, the case of stands out Alghero: in five years the average asking price for a house near the beach in central Sardinia has increased by 43.4% (+25.7% for a property more than five minutes from the sea). Slightly lower increases are recorded Jesolo (+42.8% for a house further than a five-minute walk from the beach compared to 2019) e Lignano Sabbiadoro (+41.1% within 5 minutes from the sea).