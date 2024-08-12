Can someone who has obtained the concession for a beach resort, in which he has invested and which has been generating good returns for decades, claim the “acquired right” to keep it without participating in public tenders and paying negligible fees?

In our country, according to data from the Court of Auditors, there are over 12,000 beach concessions and, although the minimum annual fee has been introduced (which is currently around 3,300 euros), they bring crumbs to the State: a disproportionate amount compared to the turnover generated by the establishments which, according to the EU, damages tax revenues and free competition.

This happens because very often those who have been awarded a beach concession have kept it thanks to tacit and automatic renewals. This was also possible because the Navigation Code (dating back to 1949) provided for the “right of insistence”: those who already have a concession have the right to be preferred to third parties in the

Avoid further extensions and automatic renewals, resorting instead to “competitive methods of assigning state-owned maritime, lake and river concessions”. This is the reminder included in a report that the Antitrust Authority sent to the ANCI and the State-Regions Conference, which underlines that “the continuous recourse” to extensions violates the principles of competition and “favors the distorting effects connected to unjustified rents of position attributed to the concessionaires”. The Authority therefore urges the bodies “to ensure that all the selection procedures for the assignment of new concessions are carried out as soon as possible” and that the assignment “takes place no later than 31 December 2024”.







reassignment.

The Bolkestein Directive in action since 2009

In 2009, however, the “right of insistence” was eliminated because it conflicted with the “Bolkestein directive” which provides for the obligation of impartial, transparent public procedures and the need to review the rules. On closer inspection, from that moment on, no government has dared to touch the rules on the assignment of concessions and we have proceeded from extension to extension; thus, in December 2020, we were notified of the infringement procedure and in November 2021, the Council of State ruled that the issuing (or renewal) of beach concessions must take place through a public tender procedure, setting the term of the current concessions at 1 January 2024. Deadline confirmed with ruling no. 03940/2024 of 30 April which requires any derogations to be disapplied by 31 December 2024: no more automatic renewals but public tenders inspired by the principles of impartiality, transparency and adequate publicity. The investments and professionalism acquired by those who already manage the beaches must be taken into consideration, just as compensation is foreseen for any outgoing concessionaires to be paid by those who take over (sic).

The Meloni Government ignored the ruling of the Council of State

And that is what the Meloni government will have to do, which for now has ignored the ruling of the Council of State, committing itself, at the same time, to provide for a “system of differentiated extensions”, based on the thesis of the non-existence of the “scarcity of the natural resource” that emerged from the mapping conducted by the executive which, however, has already been substantially rejected by the European Commission.

Brussels has announced that it is “in close contact with the Italian authorities to discuss possible solutions” while also recalling that – in the framework of the infringement procedure initiated against Italy – it is facing “the last step before a possible referral to the EU Court of Justice”. In short, if the Government does not make a decision soon, the end of the process will be in court. And the “Land of Persimmons” by Elio e le Storie Tese comes to mind.

Alberto Frau is a professor of Economics and Business Management – Auditor and independent analyst – Writer and essayist. University researcher at the University of Rome “Foro Italico” and also contract professor in different post-graduate masters at the Luiss Business School.