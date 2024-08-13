In 8 years the governments that followed Renzi, Letta, Gentiloni Silveri, Conte I, Conte II and Draghi (and it cannot be said that they are right-wing) have done nothing but postpone everything sine die; but now the knots are coming to the comb

What happens when someone is able not only to read them, but also to enforce the European Directives? I learn from: Tourists plant their umbrellas in the beach, the owner calls the Coast Guard and the police: «Cexpired sessions, we’re not leaving here» (msn.com) that a couple of tourists settled on the shoreline with umbrellas, and in the presence of both representatives of the Port Authority and the Municipal Police, they claimed that the European Directives up to a municipal ordinance and then the concessions expired in December! Result? They remained 5 meters from the shoreline, with the umbrella open, until the evening.

Obviously the protests of the dealers are heard both with a mini lockout (umbrellas open only after two hours) and protesting because they say the Government is on vacation! Question: from October to April where were you? The Bolkestein, European Union directive 2006/123/CE, has been in force since 2016 and here is the question: in 8 years the Governments that have succeeded each other Renzi, Letta, Gentiloni Silveri, Conte I, Conte II and Draghi (and it cannot be said that they are right-wing) have done nothing but postpone everything sine die; but now the chickens are coming home to roost, but a question comes to mind spontaneously: What did the dealers actually propose? If it’s just the status quo, that’s not a good sign, because it means “doing nothing.”

A few years ago I had the opportunity to point out to some dealers of my coast, that the Bolkestein in any case it would have seen the light and that if it was only a question of money they could easily set themselves up as joint stock companies or cooperatives in order to face any “competitions” with more financial as well as human resources. After all, we all know that it is just a question of money and whoever has more… WINS! And never like in this case: pecunia impetrat omnia – money obtains everything.