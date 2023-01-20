The deadline of 31 December 2023 for beach concessions is gone, the effectiveness of which is extended “until the approval of the organic reform law of the related discipline”. This is foreseen by an amendment to the milleproroghe decree presented by the senators of the Brothers of Italy Mennuni, Lisei and Liris. “We know that there is an interlocution on the part of the government, also with Europe, to find the best solution on this issue”, Brothers of Italy senator Lavinia Mennuni explains to Adnkronos. “For our part, however, the attention is maximum: even within the Budget Commission we have deemed it appropriate to focus attention on the issue of beach concessions” by extending their effectiveness.