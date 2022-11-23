Genoa – Accepting an appeal from a company which was denied by the Municipality of Genoa the extension to 31 December 2023 of the duration of the maritime state concession for the bathing establishment, the administrative judges of the Liguria Tar in a sentence highlight the chaos and regulatory complexity on the subject with divergences and continuous conflicting rulings by the judiciary.

“It should be considered the whirling production of legislation on the duration of state-owned maritime concessions and the exegetical contrast between the highest jurisdictional authorities of the Statewhich is also accounted for by a provision of the investigating judge who had returned the state property compendium of the appellant company to the Municipality of Genoa to start a new tender for management – the judges write in the sentence – For this reason the costs of the proceedings must be fully compensated between the parties “.