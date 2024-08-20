Mexico City.- The municipality of Paraíso, Tabasco, closed the access to Playa del Sol, less than 6 kilometers from the new Dos Bocas refinery, because this morning it was covered in tar residue.

“The Municipal Government of Paraíso, through the Civil Protection Coordination, as well as the Directorate of Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development, informs the general public that access to Playa del Sol, located in Las Flores Segunda, is restricted due to the oil spill residue that washed up on the coastal area,” it said in a statement.

The City Council, headed by PRD member Ana Castellanos, said that together with Pemex they began cleaning up the affected areas with workers and specialized equipment. The authorities did not explain where the waste came from.

Near Playa del Sol is the Dos Bocas oil port, built in the 1980s, and the Olmeca refinery, which, after being inaugurated in 2022, is expected to begin production on August 3.

On August 2, Veracruz media reported that a large amount of tar appeared on a beach in Coatzacoalcos, in the south of the state, about 120 kilometers from Dos Bocas. At the end of July, hundreds of dead fish appeared in the waters of the Seco River, which surrounds the Olmeca refinery, and the water changed to a chocolate color. On the 1st of this month, the municipality of Paraíso asked the federal government to investigate the change in color of the water in the Seco River, as well as the death of fish, presumably due to contamination from that plant, without any report having been issued so far.