In the dream bay of Kostrena, a popular beach bar burns down to the ground. The owner fears a history of arson.

Kostrena – Picturesquely nestled between the bays of Martinscica and Bakar, the approximately ten-kilometer-long peninsula extends, whose beaches are particularly popular with tourists because of their cool clubs and fantastic beach bars. Here, in this holiday paradise in Croatia, where a bill left holidaymakers stunneda terrible fire raged last week, the flames engulfed an entire bar. The owner now expresses a bad suspicion.

After a fire broke out in Kostrena shortly before 4 a.m. last Saturday (August 26), despite the throughout Croatia felt daily rising prices much visited “Sunset Beach Bar Kostrena” above the beach down to the foundations. After investigations, a technical cause of the fire could be ruled out. The owner of the building, Josip Škundrić, estimates the damage at around 80,000 euros, but he also doubts that the fire was caused by a defect or an accident.

“I suspect certain people, there have already been threats,” explains Škundrić, who is now faced with the ruins of his existence. “I came here to the scene of the accident, the cafe was completely on fire, nothing was saved. There are signs that it was laid, even the firefighters say so,” the restaurateur testified Croatia. There have been some threats in recent months, “but nothing has ever been done about it,” the bar owner told the daily Dnevnik.hr.

“It is with sadness and tears in our eyes that we inform you that this season ends a little earlier for us because our sunset and yours burned down last night,” writes Škundrić on the café’s Facebook page the morning after the devastating fire. “Thank you to everyone who honors us with your arrival this season and we look forward to seeing you next season in some new clothes that are even better and more beautiful! Your Sunset Beach Bar loves you!”