W.If he wanted to hear the original Beach Boys classics live in the last few years, he could sometimes do it twice within a few weeks: once at concerts by Brian Wilson, the composer of most of the songs for the sake of which the band is remembered founding member Al Jardine on his side. On the other hand, at concerts under the band’s name, at which Mike Love, also there from the start, and Bruce Johnston, who joined the band in 1965, played classics of the band’s repertoire – often with considerable overlaps in the songs. It is unlikely that the two camps will work together again after the extensive tour in the anniversary year 2012, because one could hardly have expected the record “That’s Why God Made The Radio” after all the dispute over rights the songs and the band name. In ideological terms, it continues into the recent past: When Mike Love and his Beach Boys appeared on a show for Donald Trump last fall, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine said they had nothing to do with it.

When Brian Wilson founded the band in 1961 with his younger brothers Dennis and Carl, with Al Jardine and his one year older cousin Mike Love, the tension between them was still productive: Wilson as a shy genius who soon no longer wanted to go on tour, Love as foreman on the stage, whose down-to-earth texts made his cousin’s compositions such as “Good Vibrations” more catchy. And it was Love who, irritated by Wilson’s musical experiments, which led to masterpieces such as “Pet Sounds” or the recordings for “Smile”, insisted energetically not to abandon the previously chosen path to success, with songs like “Surfin ‘USA” “Or” California Girls “and in times when new Beach Boys records found little buyers, insisted on playing the classics from the sixties in concerts.



In this Beach Boys photo, only singer and guitarist Al Jardine is between Mike Love (left) and Brian Wilson (right)

:



Image: dpa / empics





His thing is the deep melody singing, not the chorus in falsetto, which has become a trademark of the Beach Boys and yet needs an anchor like Love’s warm voice if the audience is to find their way into the songs. Love, who has been married five times and who has been practicing the Transcendental Meditation also sung by the Beach Boys for fifty years, is celebrating his eightieth birthday today.