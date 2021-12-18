A tweet from Bea Ortiz, international with the Spanish National Team since 2015, a cornerstone of Miki Oca’s team, unleashed the box of thunder. “Unfortunate and sad what happened today. You have put the health of not only the players at risk, but also from our families. Band of selfish @RFEN_Oficial for allowing this to happen and for always thinking about your own ass ”.

Moments before the CE Mediterrani had been played against CN Terrassa of the Women’s Honor Division with a 10-11 victory for the Egarenses with a goal transformed by Ortiz herself with 25 seconds remaining, but the meeting was marked by four positives for COVID in one of the sets. The CE Mediterrani had four staff members with the virus during the week. Before the match, the rest of the players were tested for antigens and were negative. Ortiz hinted that CE Mediterrani did not want to suspend the meeting: “Disappointing from @CEMediterrani for giving us a choice between our health or the three sad points that you have just lost,” he said.

Minutes after that tweet, RFEN itself replied to Ortiz in another tweet: “Tell you that RFEN and the clubs have rigorously followed the written instructions of the health authorities of the corresponding Autonomous Community to play the game. For the organizer of the Leagues there is no greater victory than your health ”. A comment that has had a third intervention, that of Olga Domènech, Former captain of CN Sabadell and now a player for CN Terrassa.

“Maybe you should consult the epidemiology service if it is an outbreak in progress or if there are four isolated cases. Six days ago the whole team was concentrated playing the European Cup. This week four positives, is it a coincidence? Common sense and less personal interests ”, he commented. On Friday, the Generalitat approved that close contacts should be quarantined again, but the rule will not apply until Monday.