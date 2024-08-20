Be true to who you are, his best friend told the author of this book subtitled “an autobiography”. Stay true —its original title— suggests authenticity in the relationship with the world and with oneself, a search for genuine identity, beyond education and genetics. How can you be yourself in the American arena if you were born in a Taiwanese home? Here is the leitmotiv of this testimonial book that follows the noble American tradition (remember Thoreau and Henry Adams) of writing about one’s own life experience for the benefit of others. The entanglement of immigration, the short circuits of the “American dream”, the contradictions of a practical and disparate society within a freedom riddled with traps: all this occupies the mind and action of Hua Hsu (Illinois, 1977), editor of The New Yorker and winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize with this work.

We find him in Berkeley behind the wheel, like any other Californian. He has “enrolled in a world of abundance.” He is a child of the United States and is bored. He has inherited from his parents seriousness and determination, as well as a passion for all kinds of music. Sharing songs by Nirvana or the Beach Boys while driving, with his boisterous university friends crowding in the back seat, is what gives him the most pleasure. It is part of the effort “to remain happy in times without purpose.” He begins to realize in Berkeley that his parents’ “integration” is selective; it is not in vain that they came from Taiwan as adults. They were not very communicative, they ate the same as in Taipei, they took off their shoes when they entered the house. “The first generation thinks about surviving; the next ones tell the stories.”

Hua was one of those curious students who sit in the back, observe, and go unnoticed. “We all look alike,” Hua writes, “until we realize we don’t, and then we begin to feel that no one could look more different.” The one who believes himself “different” has more inner tension and leans toward one extreme or the other. Soon elective affinities begin to play their part and friendship appears. The author meets Ken, a second-generation Japanese student, easy-going and without traumas, and he becomes hooked. They share songs, discoveries, readings. What they understand of Heidegger and Wittgenstein they apply to science fiction stories. It is the early nineties and Derrida teaches at Berkeley. “Some friends complete us, while others complicate us.” Ken was one of the first, although complication is inevitable.

While Hua thinks, judges and creates scenarios in his mind, his friend Ken lives, does and commits to people.

Hua reinvents his identity thanks to Ken. With him, he understands that in a friend we awaken “the desire to know more than to be known.” So they become an exotic couple: “We noticed the same things, we appreciated the small moments of beauty and strangeness in daily life.” While Hua thinks, judges and creates scenarios in his mind, Ken lives, does and commits to people. That friendship, which was perhaps more intense for Hua, will be cut short by the violent death of the Japanese. “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys plays for a long time in Hua’s ears. Derrida wrote that to truly enter into a friend “one must love the future.” And Hue will find that future in words. He becomes obsessed with “the possibility of a phrase capable of retracing what has been done.”

In this original and honest book, Hua Hsu fulfills the paradigm of the immigrant, that is, “exhausting all possibilities.” And he does it naturally, showing the pain and confusion that still linger many years later. At times he falls into a certain costumbrism when trying to “neurotically deconstruct the American dream.” Although the pace of the narration of Be yourself It has its ups and downs and the mourning is prolonged too long, the careful analysis of the intimate content of friendship and what it brings to light in a world infected by quarrels, has real emotional resonance. With its aspects of exchange and reciprocity, of pacts and gifts, of respect and recognition, friendship, even posthumous friendship, remains a country in which one still lives with hope.

Hua Hsu

Translation by Rosa Perez

Navona, 2024

200 pages. 22 euros

