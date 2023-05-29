Every day, on networks, I get short videos of the same Zeta characters (in the generational sense and in the cinematographic sense) pontificating about things they don’t know and haven’t read about either. The videos are not made at home but on television sets. In the comments, applause and many “well said, about time.” I regret every day that they always sit in a chair but never ask any questions.

When you read this, the results of the municipal elections will be known and those who are not from Madrid will stop reading about Ayuso, and those of us who are not from Valencia will stop reading about a candidate who was unknown until a comedian made an unfortunate comment about a campaign based on sexual condition and disability. We will rest (informatively) a little and we will continue pulling a cart that is too heavy and from which we cannot take anything.

At the same time the Philippics will follow. Look: I’ve heard twice in the past week that the problem with artificial intelligence is that it doesn’t ask questions, it only issues answers based on what’s on the Internet. And that intelligence begins by asking questions (the perpetual why of small children). I don’t think anyone has been a better person for reading, but we can all be better if we ask ourselves questions. We will not be our best version (as personal trainers say) but we will be a livelier and more human version of the producing and consuming machines that we are becoming. Be wary of those who seem to have the answer to everything. Ask your own questions and give yourself time to answer them. But above all, run away from anyone who sits in front of a camera or in front of an audience to explain to them what the world is like and how they have to understand it.

