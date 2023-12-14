court caseA former baggage handler who had to report to Schiphol fifteen minutes before the start of his shift should simply be paid for those fifteen minutes. The subdistrict court in Haarlem determined this. The temporary worker went to court because he believed that he was still entitled to 3,600 euros in back wages because of all those accumulated fifteen minutes.
Ariën Prins
Latest update:
14-12-23, 20:07
