Famous for playing the character Hulk in theaters, the American actor asks the president to prevent Marco Temporal

American actor Mark Ruffalo, famous for playing the character “Hulk” in theaters, asked the president for help Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Monday (May 29, 2023) for “spread the message” against Timeframe. On social networks, he shared a publication by the federal deputy Celia Xakriabá (Psol-MG) to criticize the PL 490.

“The Brazilian government is being attacked by agribusiness. There is a war against indigenous peoples and forests. Our planet is at risk. Be the hero the people elected. Stop #PL490 and plans to empty the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and the Environment”, he said. The post tagged the PT profile on Twitter.

He also appealed to First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara and to the influencer and member of the Conselhão (Council for Economic and Social Development) Felipe Neto.

In the original publication, Xakriabá requested the position of the international community for bill 490/2007 to be barred. For the psolist, the timeframe does not “it is an attack only on our peoples, but a threat to life on Earth”. He further stated that the “international pressure is needed against this legislated genocide of indigenous peoples in Brazil.”.

UNDERSTAND THE TIMEFRAME

The temporal framework thesis establishes that indigenous populations can only claim lands they occupied on the date of promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988.

In 2009, when judging the Raposa Serra do Sol case, a territory located in Roraima, the STF decided that the indigenous people had the right to the disputed land, as they lived on it on the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

From then on, the validity of the opposite began to be discussed: whether or not the indigenous people could also claim lands not occupied on the date of enactment.

Last week, deputies approved the proposal’s urgency regime, which allows for its accelerated vote, directly in plenary. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced the intention to vote on the text this Tuesday (May 30).