Gian Marco Zignago He has been pointed out as being a very controversial character among Peruvian artists due to the numerous impasses he starred in with his followers. Fans of the national artist have recounted how the composer refused to take photos with them on several occasions and even complained of unpleasant behavior.

Víctor Yaipén was the one who generated all this movement on social networks after revealing that he experienced a similar episode with the interpreter of “Canción de amor”. The cumbiambero got an ugly response from the singer-songwriter when he tried to immortalize his encounter at an airport.

Gian Marco regretted having mistreated Víctor Yaipén

After a few months, Gian Marco broached the subject during an extensive interview with Carlos Orozco in which he revealed the reason for this unusual reaction. The Grammy winner assured that, during the time that episode occurred, he had been going through a complicated emotional moment after his divorce with Claudia Moro after more than 25 years of marriage.

“ When all this happened, I felt a lot of pain, I was getting a divorce, it was a very hard time for me. It was a very tough time. If these people, if these characters knew the damage they did to me emotionally, they wouldn’t understand. Suddenly, for them, it has been something like we are going to do something anecdotal (…) I make music, I don’t talk about anyone, I didn’t go out to talk and clarify, because I don’t have to do it “, accurate.

Gian Marco says he doesn’t like being asked for photos

Another revelation of Gian Marco that has given what to talk about was about the constant requests of his followers when they find him on the street. The composer claims that he prefers to greet his fans rather than take photos with them.