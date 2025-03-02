“I was 15 years old when Father Julian punished me for being revolted in class. He took me to the hall and warned me: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with you.’ After a while he said: ‘I’m going to arbitrate you.’ As a kind of punishment, I started. And from 15 I did not stop to 45, ”recalls Alfonso Pérez Burull, a retired referee who remained at the highest level between 1997 and 2010. The Cantabrian is part of the most disappointed collective of Spanish sport. A species in extinction, the referees, as essential as criticized. Judges and athletes after all every week they live with insult, disqualifications and enormous pressure. Your own, that of its superiors, that of players, teams, fans, media …

There is a club that has taken the foot from the pot and has doubted the honesty of the referee ”

Pérez Burrull (referee between 1997 and 2010)





The arbitration pressure has always existed, but every season there are specific moments in which it grows exponentially. That complicates the task of the members, although they have never been as prepared as today. It was with the arrival of Velasco Carballo to the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) in 2018 when a revolution occurred thanks to the application of exhaustive and continuous self -analysis that have made them the most controlled in Europe.

The Spanish referee is subjected every year to four physical exams distributed throughout the season. Speed ​​and resistance tests together with immediate decision -making exercises with high pulsations (before a television they must punish a play after several continued sprints). Gone are already those referees of the seventies and eighties with a doubtful physical condition. In each control, body fat measurements are also carried out that, if they do not exceed, prevents them from arbitrating. On the contrary, they now have personal physical trainers and their daily training and their biometric data are registered through GPS for CTA scrutiny. As if it were cyclists, it is known where, when and how much they train. Total control.





The fear of error lasts your life, but now there is more psychological help ”

Iturralde González (referee between 1995 and 2012)





But if in the physical the demand is high, in the technical it is even more. Each beginning of the season there are theoretical exams on the rules of the game and var protocol that everyone must overcome with 70% success. In addition, every Friday there is a seminar that all attend where the most important plays of the day are analyzed and they must hit the right decision. Not to mention, in addition, that they have to overcome English exams, a demand that comes from FIFA.

The preparation is only the first piece of a more complex puzzle, whose most delicate part is the continuous evaluation. After each game, the referee must self -evaluate in less than 24 hours and comment on the most important plays of the meeting. But there are three more internal assessments about their work. The first, of the arbitration informant present in the field, another of the Observe TVwho sees the party on television, and one last and crucial of the Technical Commission that make up Medina Cantalejo, president of the CTA, Rubinos Pérez, Clos Gómez and Undiano Mallenco. The scores obtained in these evaluations have a direct impact on the future matters of parties, whose responsible is the designations committee, formed by Medina Cantalejo, Daudén Ibáñez, designated by LaLiga, and a last member chosen by LaLiga and the Federation or by the CSD, which is the Galician bridges Leira.

Referees arrive with high levels of anxiety, demand and pressure and fear of failing ”

Jorge Carril (sports psychologist)





“The fear of error lasts your life,” acknowledges Eduardo Iturralde González, son and grandson of referees, who directed almost 300 games in First between 1995 and 2012. “The difference is that it was previously frowned upon asking for help for these problems from a sports psychologist. ‘But if this is for crazy,’ they told you. Now that professional tells them: ‘You feel like this because of the error and you can take this path.’ Before we were completely autonomous, ”he says. In recent years, psychological preparation has become crucial for these professionals. To live with error, with media pressure and with anxiety significant mental and emotional strength is necessary. The referees participate in mental training programs that include different visualization and breathing techniques to help them keep calm in intense situations. A very high percentage works the mental aspect with its own psychologists. “The normal thing is that they arrive with a high level of anxiety, demand and pressure and fear of making mistakes,” says Jorge Carril, a psychologist of the consultant Sports. For lane, “emotional management is essential for professionals because it is a way to recognize emotions such as anxiety and learn to regulate them to lower their intensity.”

The psychologist, with nine years of experience treating referees of all categories, says that “it is quite common that there are referees that are blocked during the games. He has made a mistake and catches him in the past. Instead of focusing on the next play, it focuses on the past and blocks. When staying in the past, he tries to give him a solution, think about what people will think, he is victimized and anxiety appears. The failure catches and does not allow you to advance, ”he explains to this medium.





For Iturralde González, “facing the error is the fucking. You run, you decide hot, with the butt pulsations and with the whole stadium shouting. But not everyone faced it the same. Some lock ourselves at the hotel, alone, which perhaps was the worst we could do. The aid would have needed, ”he says. “I was the first tenant of the fridge,” jokes Pérez Burrull. “The Linian and I Litan in a decision. Yes, you go around, you don’t stop to think, but then. You’re going to watch TV and… ”he recalls.

Along with this professionalization at all levels, the referees have seen their income increases a lot. Currently, the Spaniards are by far the best paid collegiate in Europe. The fixed salary is 12,500 euros per month (which are about 150,000 per year plus 25,000 image rights), amount to be added variables such as 4,800 euros per first and 7,000 match for each Champions League match. FIFA (international) referees can win more than 300,000 euros per year. The money leaves the clubs through LaLiga. “The more a person earns, the more independence it has,” says Iturralde before these high emoluments.





In recent weeks, the focus has been placed again on the collective after a Real Madrid letter that has requested deep changes in a system, however, praised by FIFA, which Spain chose to have the most modernized vor center so that its referees prepared the Qatar World Cup. “You have to accept that you doubt you, the important thing is that you are sure,” explains Iturralde, who bothers him to doubt the honesty of the members. “In the 300 games that I have arbitrated, I have been what I have seen. Have I been wrong? Well, much, but all referees are honest, all, ”he says. From the same opinion is Pérez Burrull, which thus explains the controversy referring to Real Madrid: “The only problem that has been this year is that there has been a club that has taken the feet of the pot. There was an error, we all know. But a club has allowed us to doubt the honesty of the referees. ”

The implementation of VAR technology has caused the members to have great help in decision making, but also a greater exposure. “The VAR is something that does not invent the arbitrator,” says Burrull. “Technology is very good for concrete situations. With the offside there is no discussion. But the substantial component of arbitration is subjective, ”he develops. Iturralde adds that he is aware that the controversy and the collegiate will always continue hand. “Football began without referees, and since they did not agree they looked for someone to decide. And they told us that they were going to accept it, but we are a very good firewall. Our mistakes seem to always be intentionally and those of the rest are inherent to the human being, ”he concludes.

Base salary: 12,500 euros per month (150,000 per year + 25,000 for image rights)



By party: 4,800 euros extra for each league arbitrated match.



Champions: 7,000 euros of extra income per game of Champions League arbitrated.



Total salary: 300,000 euros a year or more in the case of international referees (FIFA).

