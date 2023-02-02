Be opposition. In an organization, two “forces” could be identified: that close to those who hold power and that of the so-called opposition.

But that organization is corrupted when the force close to power fully supports all the opinions, initiatives or actions that are carried out and/or when the “opposition” rejects them, also at all costs.

At a good level of political maturity, being in the opposition is not systematically opposing everything and everyone.

In a democracy, the opposition means a healthy counterweight that generates balance, that issues constructive criticism with the healthy intention of helping better decision-making.

The recalcitrant opposition, the one that prides itself on opposing everything in a systematic way, is a drag on progress, it is a negative ingredient.

In reality, in a political system, more than the existence of an “opposition” it should be simply a parallel ideological current, which may just as well coincide, than oppose whoever governs, depending on whether it is convinced that the action benefits or harms the community.

It is just as harmful that those who sympathize with the government simply approve any of its initiatives, as it is that the opposition automatically rejects it. Both positions cause harm, both are negative, and both should reconsider their actions.

Our nation requires that so-called opposition parties only oppose what they reasonably should oppose and that “non-opposition” parties support what they reasonably should support.

No party is owed to the government, all are owed to the people and it is the people they must serve, because they will be accountable to them, therefore, their actions would invariably depend on satisfying the needs of the people whom they represent or rule.

It is time to go up to the next rung of republican maturity, of full democracy, to arrive at the country of free thinkers.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact with life, with peace, with respect, inclusion and tolerance.

Thanks