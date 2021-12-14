Although the career of Bruce Lee (1940-1973) was not as extensive as they would have liked, it certainly left its mark on the world of martial arts and action cinema.

This martial artist shared his knowledge about the techniques of the Kung Fu and served as an inspiration to many generations. Now this authentic legend will be present in the game of Naraka: Bladepoint from 24 Entertainment and it will be through costumes for their characters.

Naraka: Bladepoint continues to receive quality content

Specifically, there will be seven outfits that will be available to the fighters of Moru island. The first that can be obtained are for Tianhai, Kurumi, Yueshan Y Valda.

Each look is based on an otherwise iconic ribbon. Between them Enter the dragon, Fist of fury Y The Big Boss. But you could not miss the classic in yellow based on the cult film of Game of death, the last one he participated in before dying.

The next batch of suits Bruce Lee will be out soon. In addition to this information 24 Entertainment announced that Naraka: Bladepoint you will have a free weekend. This period will run from 8:00 am PST on December 17 at the same time on the 20th of the current month.

This is how players can not only try this game but also use the costumes of this master of the Kung Fu, and incidentally test their weapons, the emblematic nunchucks.

Remembering Bruce Lee almost half a century after his death

Despite his death the legacy of Bruce Lee is more alive than ever. So much so that it not only influenced the world of cinema, but has also reached other media such as television, as well as the world of manga and anime.

And of course, video games. Especially fighting, where characters like Liu Kang from Mortal Kombat or Fei Long from Street fighter they are clearly inspired by him. Its influence even extends to titles that are not fighting.

For example, the series of Pokemon with Hitmonlee. With respect to Naraka: Bladepoint, at the moment it is only available on PC.

It is a real-time action-adventure title where up to 60 players can battle each other until only one is left standing. The combat is melee and there are several weapons available, all of them designed for close encounters. Give this pleasant experience a try.

Fountain.