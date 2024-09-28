There BE license is an extension of the driving license Bwhich allows you to drive trailers, with vehicles of a certain size and weight. In practice, it is necessary to acquire it for those who intend to drive the vehicle with a towing vehicle (car or van) with a trailer that exceeds a certain capacity.

Requirements for obtaining the BE driving licence

THE requirements that allow you to acquire a BE driving licenceare the following:

Minimum age: you must be at least 18 years of age to obtain a BE licence.

B driving licence: you must have a B license (standard driving licence).

The BE license represents the extension of the B license, which allows you to drive a vehicle weighing more than what is permitted on the standard license. Obtaining this qualification is particularly useful for those who need to tow, for example, caravans, boats or other large equipment, and more easily manage a combination of vehicles with heavy trailers.

Weight limits that can be towed

With the BE license you can drive within the following limits:

The weight of the driving vehicle to be driven (car or van) must be maximum of 3,500 kg .

of the driving vehicle to be driven (car or van) must be . The trailer can have a total weight up to 3,500 kgbut it is important that the total mass of the whole (car + trailer) does not exceed 7,000 kg.

BE driving licence, weight limits

In summary, the BE license is used when it is necessary to tow a trailer weighing more than 750 kg (fully loaded mass), and when the weight of the vehicle and trailer exceeds 4,250 kg. If the weight of the trailer is less than 750 kg, or if the total weight does not exceed 4,250 kg, a B license alone is sufficient.

Documents needed to register

To start the BE driving license application procedureyou must provide the following documents:

A copy of driving license B .

. Module Of request for the BE extension.

Of for the BE extension. Medical certificate for fitness to drive (if required).

BE driving licence, documents and costs

For obtain the BE driving licence must incur costsand submit a series of documents. Prices vary depending on the driving school chosen and the city of residence, but in general they include:

Registration + theory lessons, the cost of which amounts to between 200 and 300 euros.

Practical lessons, the cost of which amounts to between 200 and 500 euros (for the complete package).

To take the exam you must pay a fee of 26.40 euros for the first application with slip C/C 9001, 16 euros for the theoretical exam with slip C/C 4028, and 16 euros for the practical test with slip C/ C 4028.

The medical examination costs between 50 and 100 euros.

In general the total price for obtaining the BE driving licence, starts from 500 to up to 1,000 eurosdepending on the practical courses required and the driving school fees.

THE documents to register and take the driving license exams are:

Application form TT2112, available at the Civil Motorization office or downloadable online from the Motorist Portal.

Valid identity document accompanied by photocopies.

Copy of the tax code and health card.

A couple of passport photos (taken less than three months ago).

Medical history certificate issued by the general practitioner, which must be accompanied by a 16 euro tax stamp.

Medical certificate from the health officer certified by the licensed doctor.

Payment invoices, all payments made for administrative taxes on current accounts 9001 and 4028.

Theoretical exam

Subsequently we will proceed with thetheoretical exam. The latter, as far as the BE license is concerned, is less difficult than that of the B license, as it focuses on specific regulations regarding driving with towing vehicles and trailers. In most cases, the theory test is not necessary for those with a B driving licence, but there may be questions about:

Laws regarding vehicle weight limits.

Rules for towing a trailer.

Road safety and emergency operations.

There are 30 questions, and it is possible to make a maximum of three errors to pass the test.

The practical exam with driving test

After that, there is thepractical exam. The latter consists of driving a combination of vehicles (car and trailer). During the practical test the candidate will have to demonstrate some skills, such as:

Adjusting the seat to the correct position.

Adjustment of the rear-view mirror and head restraints.

Checking seat belts.

Check that the doors are closed.

Checking key equipment such as tires, steering wheel, brakes, audible and visual warning devices, and the oil level.

Reversal (forward and reverse).

The emergency stop (although it is optional, but may be required).

Driving on straight roads, managing intersections and curves.

Change direction or lane.

Entering and exiting the highway.

Overtake and overcome obstacles.

Check the trailer while driving.

Reversing a trailer, including parking and sharp turns.

Check regarding the safety of the load and trailer (securing).

Braking methods with the trailer, as the behavior of the vehicle can be very different.

The most difficult tasks concern turning, parking and reversing with the trailer, which require maximum coordination, and a good understanding of the behavior regarding the car+trailer combination.

BE driving licence, validity and renewal

The BE driving license has the same validity as the driving licence B, therefore both must be renewed at the same time. The renewal depends on the age of the driver: