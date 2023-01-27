You can imagine how such a big chunk of luxury is the heaviest caravan in the world, and it’s for sale!

When you think of a caravan, you probably think of a tiny polyester house that you can hook behind your small crossover. Yet there are also caravans that make it a bit crazier in terms of size. Think of the gigantic double-axle trucks from Tabbert or Fendt, with which you actually park half of your belongings on a campsite.

Bigger, better, stronger

In the US they laugh at our tiny caravans, including those Tabberts. They call that a ‘medium-sized’ caravan if you look at the classic Airstreams, for example. A little camper / RV is a converted bus with a lot of space. And at the top of the food chain you have this gigantic ‘Midnight Rider’ caravan from 2004. And yes, technically it is a caravan, the heaviest in the world in fact.

Heaviest caravan in the world

Let’s start with that, the Midnight Rider has a Guinness record to his name. This is the heaviest caravan in the world weighing in at 50,560 lb – 22,933 kilograms! This is of course partly due to the very luxurious interior, we will come back to that in a moment. It also has to do with the whole thing being built on a truck trailer chassis.

Peterbilt

That also explains why you can’t hang this Midnight Runner behind your Opel Mokka. The pull ‘car’ is for sale separately and is therefore not a car but one Peterbilt 379 from 1987. This is completely made in the same style as the caravan and specially designed to pull the caravan. Thanks to a 435 hp Cummins diesel engine, this truck pulls the heaviest caravan in the world to 90 miles per hour (144 km/h). If you take it a little easier, you can drive from San Diego to Chicago (about 3,200 km) on one tank. It is also possible, because there is 1,135 liters in the tank of the ‘Bilt. The best thing about the truck is that you get it with the caravan.

Caravan

So let’s talk about the Midnight Rider from 2004. The 21 meter long colossus is more than any caravan ever a moving house. With an extremely wrong interior, by the way.

There are three ‘lounges’ where you can relax in a sofa or chair. In addition, there is a bar where you can pour your favorite drink. Every room has a TV and you can even hire a bartender: thanks to a built-in communication system, he can bring your drink to every lounge. You have a total of almost 39 square meters of surface in the heaviest caravan in the world.

Auction

The combination is up for auction at Barrett-Jackson, so what it will yield is not known. The heaviest caravan in the world cost the builders about $2.5 million, so a seven-figure figure is not unthinkable. You are the king of any campsite, provided you fit into a camping pitch. The Midnight Rider checks you here at the Barrett-Jackson auction.

