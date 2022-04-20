from Danilo di Diodoro

A study of over 60 thousand people shows that gestures of availability and attention towards others have significant repercussions also on the health of those who perform them

Being hostile and resentful is bad for your own health, before that of others. On the contrary, being kind is good for everyone’s health. Not a general invitation to common sense, but the result of an extensive investigation in the field made by a study group of the University of Sussex, led by the psychologist Robin Banerjee. The research, which began in August 2021, was based on an online questionnaire, the Kindness Test (kindness test), and involved over sixty thousand people. Now it has also become a radio broadcast which can be heard on the BBC channel Four. Through this survey it was discovered, for example, that gestures of kindness are much more frequent than is generally led to believe.

The Covid Experience The test results may have been partly influenced by the fact that was conducted during the pandemic, which may have facilitated the emergence of unusual mutually helpful behaviors. In any case, about three-quarters of respondents said they consistently receive kind gestures from family or friends. Almost half of the people could remember having received them just during the previous day. Being kind therefore, fortunately, is very common behavior and, according to the researchers, easy to implement. Just be a little careful about what others ask of us, their needs and the signals they send us. Predictable the fact that the existence of a direct relationship emerged between receiving acts of kindness and one’s own feeling of psychophysical well-being. The verification of induced well-being is less obvious from making gestures of kindness and altruism or even just being able to notice and recognize them when they are performed by others, and to value them.

The identikit of the kind person While this correlation had already been found in the past, the University of Sussex study greatly expands the base of the subjects studied, giving greater consistency to the results. I’m people with a higher level of extroversion and openness to others who are most frequently the creators of sympathetic and kind gestures, and consequently they are also those who most benefit from the beneficial effect on health of their way of being. Obviously, we’re talking about mathematical averages here, but it is absolutely not necessary to believe that less extroverted people cannot benefit from prudent behavior towards others the authors of the research specify. However, being ready to talk to strangers is a fundamental attitude to be able to give and receive kindness more easily.

The ranking of places of kindness: last, virtual spaces The study also revealed that there is a sort of ranking of places in which kindness is more likely to find expression. Although it is sometimes the scene of negative dynamics, the house at the top of the listfollowed by health centers, the workplace, gardens and public green spaces, shops. At the bottom of the rankingso the places where we tend to be more grumpy and aggressive, there are the virtual space of the onlinethe road and public transport. Women are on average gentler than men, as are people who have a religious belief, compared to those who do not. Obviously it was a self-filled test the authors of the research acknowledge, so there is a possibility that women and religious people have felt compelled to make statements to that effectalthough previous studies have shown that people are generally quite reliable in judging their level of kindness.

Time limits Finally, the study found that sometimes one avoids doing kind acts for fear that they may be misinterpreted in some way, as if for example they could have ulterior motives. Many people have stated that if they had more time available they might pay more attention to others and that social media attendance may at times have caused them to be less kind than they would have liked. On the other hand, there is little or no effect on one’s socioeconomic level on generosity of mind. Although, people with higher monthly income were not likely to donate more than those with much lower income were willing to do.