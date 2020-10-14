In the film Dundestry, where the hero remains a hero for years, the heroine is very young here. Be it Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan… For three decades till date, he has been on the silver screen and he is seen as a hero even with the actress of today. But this is not only in Bollywood but also in South Cinema, there is a similar trend where many South stars have shared screens with actresses much younger than their age. In this report, we are going to tell you about those same South Superstars.

1. Rajinikanth

Any reference to South Cinema is incomplete without Rajinikanth. And in this list too, Rajinikanth’s name is at the top. Rajinikanth was seen opposite Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in the film Robot. While Rajinikanth is much older than Aishwarya in age. Rajinikanth is just 8 years younger than the actress’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and is very close to him. But in this film, he was seen romancing with Aishwarya.

2. Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is another superhit face of South Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi, almost 65 years old, is still very active in films and he still plays the lead role. Last year, his film Sai Ra Narasimha Reddy was released in which he was seen with much younger actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The film was a hit and the duo was also well liked.

3. Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is also one of those superstars of the South whose films are still a tremendous hit. And his name is also included in the list, who has spent a lot of love on the screen with a heroine half his age. Lavanya Tripathi was seen with him in the South movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, who is much younger than him. Apart from this, he has also done Manmuthudu 2 with Rakulpreet last year. In which the kissing scene of both surprised the audience.

4. Mammootty

Well-known Malayalam actor Mammootty has turned 69, but in 2016, when he was 65, he surprised everyone by sharing the screen with his much younger actress Huma Qureshi. The name of the film was White. Huma was just 30 years old at that time.

5. Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is also a well-known face of South, who has appeared with Shruti Haasan in hit films like Gabbar and Kattamarayudu. There is a difference of 15 years between the ages of Shruti and Pawan Kalyan. But even then the pair of the audience liked it a lot.