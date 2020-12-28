Rahul returned from Italy in February? The former Congress President was on a foreign tour in February 2020. BJP made a lot of noise that Rahul Gandhi had gone to Italy. At that time Italy was the hotspot of the Kovid-19 in the world. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhudi had said, “Many people in Italy have been found to be virus positive and so should Rahul Gandhi.” The issue was raised in Parliament by MP Hanuman Beniwal. The Congress later said that Rahul was screened on February 29 and that he is Kovid free.

Rahul has been celebrating birthday abroad While Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday as ‘Seva Divas’, Rahul celebrates his birthday abroad. Rahul went abroad in June 2014, after the Congress was reduced to just 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In early 2015, Rahul stayed out of the country for about two months. He visited Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and also Myanmar. Returned in April 2015, Rahul celebrated his birthday on 19 June 2015 in Delhi. But the very next day, he went abroad with mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi. All returned after 10 days. In June 2016, Rahul celebrated his birthday in Turkey. In 2017, going to Italy celebrated Birthday with Nani.

Rahul’s foreign trip ahead of Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections There were assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana last year. According to reports, Rahul left for a foreign tour shortly before the vote. BJP had attacked Rahul a lot about this. After which party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote on Twitter that ‘one’s private life should not be linked with public life’.

Holi 2018 celebrated in Italy Rahul has also gone to Italy in March 2018. Then he went to ‘surprise’ his grandmother. Announcing on Twitter, he wrote that his grandmother is 93 years old and that he is going to surprise her on Holi. Rahul wrote that he is desperate to hug his grandmother. After that he also traveled to Malaysia and Singapore.

Rahul left the 2016 assembly elections in balance In December 2016, Rahul Gandhi went abroad to celebrate the New Year. At that time Amarinder Singh was camping in Delhi so that Rahul would return and finalize ticket distribution. Apart from Punjab, elections were going to be held in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Rahul stayed abroad for 10 days between December and January.

Visited Europe in December 2015 Assam assembly elections were to be held in April 2016. Rahul went to Europe in December 2015. There were a lot of questions on going abroad, bypassing the preparations for the Assam election. Rahul has been on holidays 2-3 times every year.

The Congress party is celebrating its 136th foundation day today. However, former President Rahul Gandhi is not in India on this occasion. He has gone abroad on a ‘personal journey’. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala did not disclose the place but the discussion is in full swing that Rahul has gone to Milan. Rahul’s grandmother lives in Milan and he has been there before. As soon as the news of this foreign trip came, discussions started on social media about Rahul not being serious about politics. The party is struggling with internal strife and does not even have a permanent chairman. The timing of Rahul’s foreign travels has also been questioned before. Let us know when this happened in recent times.