I think that Mexicans are somewhat idealists, especially if we take into consideration the definition of idealism, which is the “tendency to consider the world and life according to models of harmony and ideal perfection that do not correspond to reality”

One indicator of this is our tendency to create a parallel, unreal and ideal world. A world in which everything is fine, in which we have a lot to lose and little to gain if we decide to work on improving it.

Maybe that’s why we didn’t get out of the hole and continue in this inexplicable underdevelopment.

Many times I wonder how far would nations like Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands or any other country that had the resources that Mexico has?

No, I’m not negative, I’m positive and therefore realistic. I refuse to be idealistic, I choose to be positive, without ever giving up being objective.

I try to make Mexicans renounce imprudence, intangible goals, that we cultivate constructive relationships, always willing to accept new opportunities and be open to unexpected situations.

Mexico requires being resilient, persevering and always getting up every time life knocks you down, taking calculated risks in the search for success, accepting that mistakes are part of the learning process.

We cannot deny that dreaming is good, but it is infinitely better to fight to make them come true.

Let’s be positive, never more idealistic, let’s be successful, without ever forgetting that success is not measured in money, but in self-realization.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.