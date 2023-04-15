Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (62), known for Seinfeld, resists the idea that you become more irrelevant as you get older. In her podcast Wiser Than Me she speaks to special and powerful women “older and wiser than I,” hoping she can learn from them. Jane Fonda joins in the first episode. With the 85-year-old actress, who still regularly works out, she talks about staying physically and mentally fit, her political activism, and a beautiful quote from TS Elliot (We shall not cease from exploration / And the end of all our exploring/ Will be to arrive where we started /And know the place for the first time). Isabel Allende and Diane von Fürstenberg will come along in subsequent episodes.

