From 18 to 19 March 2023 the new edition of Be Comics! event dedicated to pop and geek culture throughout the Veneto region, in pavilions pavilions 7 and 78 of the Padua exhibition centre. The theme chosen for the 2023 edition is “East of West, West of East”. “Based on the excellent premises of the 2022 edition, we are delighted to return to Padua with Be Comics! 2023”, comments Marco Moretti, CEO of Fandango Club Creators. “We want to continue bringing pop culture to Padua and throughout the north-east, courageously bringing together all the souls of the geek world in one solution: Be Comics! it has great growth potential and we are certain that this edition will confirm it as well”.

Be Comics! also becomes Be Manga!, Be Games!, Be Cosplay! and Be Pop! with dedicated workstations and thematic areas, which flank the area intended for comics, where publishers of comics and fiction, genre and illustrated books will be present with their exhibition stands. Image culture will also find space in the Artist Alley, an area dedicated to comics and manga themed exhibitions. In the Gaming Area there will be consoles and game stations, but also board games, role-playing games and card games. All cosplayers will have the opportunity to challenge each other during two dedicated moments: the first will be on Saturday 18 with the Cosplay Battle, a 1v1 direct elimination competition, where the public will decide the winner by voting for their favorite, while on Sunday 19 the Epic Cosplay Contest, a competition valid for qualifying for the Cosplay Italian Cup, during which cosplayers will parade on stage offering themed performances.