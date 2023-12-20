The press office of Be Comics! has revealed the first details for the 2024 edition of the Padua event, which will be held on March 16 and 17. The theme chosen for the occasion is “A dive into the world of fantasy”, and the poster was created by the artist Mario Alberti.

Starting from today until January 8th you can purchase tickets for the event at special price of €13.00 thanks to the promotion Be Christmas!.

BE COMICS! 2024: THE MOST AWAITED EVENT DEDICATED TO GEEK CULTURE RETURNS TO PADUA FOR A DIVE INTO THE WORLD OF FANTASTIC!

From 16 to 17 March 2024, the best of pop culture will return to populate the pavilions of the Padua Fair on the occasion of the long-awaited international festival dedicated to comics, video games, cosplay and entertainment, in a union of arts and means of expression that celebrates the geek world in all its forms.

Padua, 20 December 2023 – Be Comics! 2024the most acclaimed event dedicated to pop and geek culture in the north-east, makes its return to the pavilions of Padua Fair for two days of pure fun. Be Comics! is the international festival dedicated to the world of comics, geek entertainment and the universe of video games, where fans from all over Italy – and beyond – can give vent to their creativity and passions. For the 2024 edition, Fandango Club Creators in partnership with Padua Hallthe company that manages the Padua Fair, promises to replicate the success of the last edition by promoting the union of arts, means of expression and everything that is pop culture in one of the most fascinating cities in the north-east.

Appointment on 16 And March 17, 2024 at the pavilions 7 And 78 of the Padua exhibition center, which for the occasion will be open both days from 9:30 at 7.30pm. Tickets are already available on becomics.it and, during the Christmas holidays, the day ticket is available “Well Christmas!” at the special price until January 8th, of €13.00 which allows you to save €6.00 ​​on the final price. There is certainly no shortage of other purchasing formulas such as the day ticket for children between 6 and 10 years at the reduced price of €11.00 and the two-day pass for €27.00. As always, cosplayers can take advantage of a daily ticket dedicated to them for €13.00.

Also present this year is the artistic touch of Mario Alberti, designer, illustrator and screenwriter from Trieste known for his illustrations of Sergio Bonelli Editore series such as Nathan Never or Tex, but above all for the splendid covers of the Senzanima series, a spin-off of the Dragonero saga. Mario Alberti is also known for the productions of the BD beyond the Alps with Les Humanoides Associés, Soleil and Glenat. Furthermore, he signed the poster of the event with his “Lionesses” as the protagonist, concluding a thematic triptych that began in 2022. The heroine, created specifically for Be Comics!, returns from her long journey to the East, where she was able to explore and discover new narrative universes. This year, she Lionesse will set out again towards the world of imagination thanks to the theme “A dive into the world of the fantastic”. The protagonist is depicted floating in the skies of Padua while she wears her battlesuit on which the emblem of the Venetian city stands out: surrounded by fluttering volumes, she perfectly embodies the light and carefree spirit of the event.

“After last year's exceptional results, we are pleased to return to Padua with Be Comics! 2024” – he comments Marco Moretti, CEO of Fandango Club Creators. “Thanks to this event, Padua has become the hub of pop culture in the north-east, capable of uniting all the souls of the geek world in one place. Be Comics!, in fact, has become a point of reference for all communities in the area and this edition will confirm it too!”.

«It is a great pleasure for us to confirm a significant event like BeComics! among the trade fair activities of the first months of 2024. The long-awaited format, thanks to the synergy between Padova Hall and Fandango Club Creators, is now known in our territory by a multitude of authentic admirers of pop culture, who for two days in March will liven up the Padua Fair giving vent to their authentic passions » – he declares Nicola Rossi, President of Padova Hall.

There will be no shortage of thematic areas dedicated to comics, manga and games: Be Manga!, Be Games!, Be Cosplay! And Be Pop! they will welcome all visitors and immerse them in fantastic worlds. The area Comics, Comics & Manga will be, as always, the vital fulcrum of the event, where publishers of comics of all origins and books of various genres will be present with their exhibition stands to bring the great faces of the sector in direct contact with their passionate fans. To discover the emerging talents of the ninth art, theArtist Alley it will be the point of reference, with many tables where it will be possible to meet the authors and discover their fascinating stories and creations. This year too, the Gaming Area will offer numerous stations that will allow everyone to have fun discovering new video games and trying out the most loved ones, challenging their friends and taking on new challenges. Not just video games: there will be numerous stands and demo areas with board games, role-playing games and Trading Card Games, an analogue universe that excites and entertains all generations.

The Main Stage will liven up the two days of the event with talk shows and numerous shows in which everything that is pop culture will be staged: from panels dedicated to comics and manga, to cosplay, super protagonists of Be Comics!. From board games to gaming, without forgetting the ever-growing phenomenon of K-pop, a musical genre from South Korea, characterized by captivating rhythms and complex choreography. Not only will visitors be able to admire the best that the national and local panorama has to offer in the sector, but it will also be possible to test themselves firsthand thanks to the numerous opportunities that will present themselves during the days of the event.