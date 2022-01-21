Through a press release, the organizers of Be Comics! 2022, the most important event dedicated to pop culture and geek entertainment in the whole of Veneto, among the most anticipated in Northern Italy, announce the return, after two years, live at the Padua Fair. Be Comics! is the festival dedicated to the world of comics, publishing and geek entertainment as well as videogames,eSport, all embellished with many show moments.

The 2022 edition, the first organized by Fandango Club Creators, collects the legacy of the past and expands it towards hitherto unexplored borders, for a three days full of surprises able to satisfy any enthusiast. The appointment is from 18 to 20 March 2022 in the large Pavilion 7 of the exhibition center of Padua and in the surrounding areas and will be open all three days from 10.00 to 20.00. Available from today in presale and in a limited number, tickets can be purchased on becomics.it, an opportunity not to be missed for all fans.

Veneto has always been defined as the “Gateway to the East”, a window overlooking the Asian world that still maintains a special relationship with the region thanks to the ties it has managed to trace over the centuries to the east of the Mediterranean. For this reason, the theme chosen for the 2022 edition is “Journey to the East”, as confirmed Fabrizio Savorani, Head of Content of Fandango Club, declaring: “It is precisely on the basis of this age-old bond that we have dedicated Be Comics! to the Land of the Rising Sun. In fact, anime and manga are cultural and market phenomena throughout the West and sales of this kind of products are growing everywhere. The comics sector in Italy is, too, with sales that tripled in 2021, in continuous expansion, driven by the phenomenon of Japanese manga, often at the top of the official rankings. We could not ignore this surge of interest among the younger generations!“.

Even the official Be Comics poster! recalls this theme, thanks to the interpretation of Mario Alberti, an internationally renowned artist from Trieste. Great illustrators took turns in the creation of the poster in the first three years of the fair and Alberti fits perfectly into this context, with a work of great narrative impact. It is a space-time traveler who wears a battlesuit characterized by the emblem of Padua, returning from a journey into the worlds of fantasy, she reveals her “serenissimo” face to the public, removing the lion’s helmet from her exoskeleton. Mario Alberti, author of Nathan Never, Senzanima for Sergio Bonelli Editore but also for MARVEL, DC Comics and for the French market, is naturally the first great guest confirmed at Be Comics !.

The three days will be full of talks and shows that will animate the Main Stage, with presentations of editorial news directly from the authors, but also music, shows and above all cosplay. The heart of the fair is represented by the area dedicated to comics, where publishers of comics and fiction, genre and illustrated books will be present with their exhibition stands, bringing the most famous faces in the sector in direct contact with their passionate fans. . The culture of the image will also find space in the Artist Alley, an area dedicated to comics and manga themed exhibitions that will reserve great surprises for all lovers of the ninth art. Finally, video games certainly cannot be missing, to which a Gaming Area is reserved with consoles and game stations for all tastes with some of the most loved titles by players. Space also for competitions, protagonists ofEsportshow, an area dedicated to competitive gaming with no holds barred tournaments and challenges, with the participation of the most important tournament organizers and the most successful teams of the Italian esports scene.

The program, with the names of the protagonists and guests, is being defined and will be available starting from the next few days on the Be Comics digital platforms! and on becomics.it. The countdown has started, the appointment with the nerdy world is upon us, fans just have to mark 18, 19 and 20 March in red on the calendar. Passion returns to the fore at Fiera di Padova for three days of pure fun!