The press office of the fair dedicated to the geek world Be Comics! 2022 announces the return in presence in the frame of the Padua Fair from 18 to 20 March 2022. Tickets are available for purchase on the official website of the event in a limited number. More details are available below.

BE COMICS! 2022: JOURNEY TO THE EAST

THE SALE OF TICKETS FOR THE VENETO APPOINTMENT DEDICATED TO GEEK CULTURE OPENS

From 18 to 20 March 2022, fans will finally be able to return to populate the pavilions of Fiera di Padova on the occasion of the highly anticipated international festival dedicated to comics, video games, cosplay and entertainment. This year’s theme, which finds expression in the poster created by the artist Mario Alberti, looks to the East and to the whole world of entertainment from Japan. From today it is possible to buy tickets in limited numbers on becomics.it

Padua, January 18, 2022 – Be Comics! 2022, the most important event dedicated to pop culture and geek entertainment in the whole of Veneto, one of the most anticipated in Northern Italy, returns, after two years, finally live in Padua Fair. Be Comics! is the festival dedicated to the world of comics, publishing and geek entertainment as well as videogames, exports, all embellished with many show moments. The 2022 edition, the first organized by Fandango Club Creators, collects the legacy of the past and expands it towards hitherto unexplored borders, for a three days full of surprises able to satisfy any enthusiast. The appointment is from 18 to the March 20, 2022 in the wide Hall 7 of the Padua exhibition center and surrounding areas and will be open all three days from 10.00 to 20.00. Available from today in presale and in a limited number, tickets can be purchased on becomics.it , an opportunity not to be missed for all fans!

Veneto has always been defined as the “Gateway to the East”, a window overlooking the Asian world that still maintains a special relationship with the region thanks to the ties it has managed to trace over the centuries to the east of the Mediterranean. For this reason, the theme chosen for the 2022 edition is “Journey to the East”, as confirmed Fabrizio Savorani, Head of Content from Fandango Club, which declares: “It is precisely on the basis of this age-old bond that we have dedicated Be Comics! to the Land of the Rising Sun. In fact, anime and manga are cultural and market phenomena throughout the West and sales of this kind of products are growing everywhere. The comics sector in Italy is, too, with sales that tripled in 2021, in continuous expansion, driven by the phenomenon of Japanese manga, often at the top of the official rankings. We could not ignore this surge of interest among the younger generations!“.

Even the official manifesto of Be Comics! recalls this theme, thanks to the interpretation of Mario Alberti, an internationally renowned artist from Trieste. Great illustrators took turns in the creation of the poster in the first three years of the fair and Alberti fits perfectly into this context, with a work of great narrative impact. It is a space-time traveler who wears a battlesuit characterized by the emblem of Padua, returning from a journey into the worlds of fantasy, she reveals her “serenissimo” face to the public, removing the lion’s helmet from her exoskeleton. Mario Alberti, author of Nathan Never, Senzanima for Sergio Bonelli Editore but also for MARVEL, DC Comics and for the French market, is naturally the first great guest confirmed at Be Comics!.

“The confirmation of an event in attendance as important as BeComics! it is a positive sign for the resumption of exhibition activities»He declares Antonio Santocono, president of Fiera di Padova. “An original and innovative event which, already strong from the success recorded in previous editions, has a great potential for growth thanks to the synergy between Fiera di Padova and Fandango Club and is highly attractive for young generations and fans of pop culture.“.

The three days will be full of talks and shows that will animate the Main Stage, with presentations of editorial news directly from the authors, but also music, shows and above all cosplay. The heart of the fair is represented by the area intended for comics, where publishers of comics and fiction, genre and illustrated books will be present with their exhibition stands, bringing the best-known faces of the sector in direct contact with their passionate fans. The culture of the image will also find space inArtist Alley, an area dedicated to comics and manga themed exhibitions that will reserve great surprises for all lovers of the ninth art. Finally, video games certainly cannot be missing, one for which is reserved Gaming Area with consoles and game stations for all tastes with some of the most loved titles by players. Space also for competitions, protagonists ofEsportshow, an area dedicated to competitive gaming with no holds barred tournaments and challenges, with the participation of the most important tournament organizers and the most successful teams of the Italian esports scene.