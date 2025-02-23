Recently A 10 to 21% VAT rise in electricity was announcedfact that has caused some social tension and has become the perfect excuse of cybercriminals to start working on new scams with which to deceive the population and get personal data and even large amounts of money.

The fact of being such a remarkable increase has generated a discontent that makes people more frequently serve the phone calls they receive from alleged electrical companies. On the occasion of a change in the invoice or an offer to improve conditions, The scammers take the opportunity to act.

Cybercriminals consult Public Databases To know perfectly certain data from the person to whom they intend to scam, in this way, when they call you can tell you your street, your name and surnames and On some occasions to your ID. They usually call from hidden numbers or with unusual prefixes to try to mislead.

Telephone scam | ISOCK

They usually impersonate Great companies like Iberdrola, Endesa or others. These alleged electrical distributors report the victim of a change or improvement in their light invoice, they are usually very insistent and ask that Facilitate any of your personal data To complete the process.

Police contributes to citizens some Tips to avoid falling into these scams. The first of them is not to attend to calls from hidden or unknown numbers. It is also important to ensure that the person we are talking about is really a company, asking for identification at all times. Besides No personal data or account numbers should be given.