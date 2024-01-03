Before everyone starts whining that this has been known for a long time: certainly, it is. But there was a time when you didn't know, and then someone shared this knowledge with you. And now you're glad you know, because this way you can save a lot of money. Never blindly assume that two gas stations that are close to each other will also match their prices.

Broadcasting West writes about a set of gas stations along the A4 near Wateringen. If you go to Rotterdam and refuel at Peulwijk-West, you pay around 1.80 euros for a liter of petrol. If you drive in the other direction and refuel at Peulwijk-Oost, it will cost you no less than 25 cents more. When Broadcaster West looked there a few days ago, diesel was 30 cents more expensive at Oost.

And we hear you thinking: you are not going to take the exit and then go back onto the highway in the other direction to refuel there. No, but you can plan a little better, for example; for example, refuel on the way back. It is even better to plan your route so that you do not refuel along the highway in the first place. That often saves a few euros anyway.

Why different prices so bad?

As befits a good news website, the writer went to the gas stations to get a story. Unfortunately, spokespersons for Shell and Esso did not want to say much about their pricing strategies. Shell does say that the price may depend on operating costs and the environment. Apparently customers (perhaps lease drivers with a fuel card) pay the high liter price, otherwise the price would drop. Because it is possible, that is.

A spokesperson for United Consumers adds that 'gas stations along an outbound road often have higher turnover than petrol stations along an inbound road'. You usually refuel when you leave somewhere, and not just before you arrive home. Unless you have very little money left. The advice: if you are not in dire need, check carefully where you are going to refuel.