Mexico City (Arely Sanchez) – Selling through social networksalso known as social commerce, is becoming more frequent in Mexico and with it the risks of scams and fraud.

Is about purchase and sale operations that consumers carry out without leaving applications such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsAppa channel that has been used at least once by around 57 percent of Mexican consumers, according to a study by Rapyd.

Between the products that are sold the most through social networks mentioned are found clothing, beauty items and cosmeticsas well as food and drinkssays the document.

However, as attractive and accessible as this sales channel may seem, is not without riskwhich should be taken into account by consumers.

“Social networks, especially through deceitful influencers, have become a market of anarchy without attention from the authorities.”

“The Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) did not monitor a single TikTok account during 2022. Therefore, the incentives for scammers to continue with their bad practices are very high since nothing happens and they can easily open another account,” explained Maximilian Murck, director of the civil protection association to the consumer online Tec Check.

ONLY ACCEPT TRANSFERS

The manager clarified that generally social commerce only offers the option of making transfers as a payment methodwhich opens the opportunity for any scammer to be present on social networks allegedly offering a product and service, putting consumers, especially the youngest, at risk.

“Making a safe purchase depends on several factors: secure payment methods, privacy notice with fiscal domicile, clear terms and conditionscustomer service in case of dispute, certificates, guarantee of originality.

“Many accounts on social networks do not meet the minimum,” said the director of Tec Check.

Social commerce will surpass US$1 trillion worldwide this yearwhich will represent a historical increase of 25 percent in relation to what was registered a year earlier, according to estimates by the consulting firm Deloitte.

In its most recent TMT Predictions 2023 study, Deloitte noted that this growth is not unreasonable when considering past growth trends and the continued reliance on all things mobile and digital.

They advise to be careful of frauds and scams in purchases through social networks or messaging. / Photo: Reform

UPDATE REGULATION

The consultant explained that purchases are expected to be made by more than 2 billion people around the world are held through a social media platform this year.

“The authorities should update their regulatory frameworks so as not to be left behind in this new modalitywhich promises to be the revolution of electronic commerce,” said Antonio Rivero, commercial director of the North American Region of the Napse consultancy, separately.

A second risk that consumers should not overlook is the ease of making a purchase that exposes Compulsive shopping that can damage personal finances, according to the specialist.

Social commerce, Rivero said, represents immediate access to impulse purchases for consumers.

Faced with this situation, the specialist warned that this type of purchase, without adequate planning, can become a headache for consumers.