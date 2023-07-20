In recent years, many national and international companies have focused on strengthening their e-commerce platforms, in order to offer a better service to their customers. Such is the case of stores Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama.

Taking into account the relevance that electronic commerce platforms have acquired in recent times, especially during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, it is worth knowing which products cannot be returned once they have been purchased through the ecommerce of Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama.

As we mentioned before, for a few years there have been many companies that have invested millions of dollars in strengthening their virtual sales platforms where they offer exclusive products with unique prices and promotions, in order to encourage their customers to use these websites.

Such is the case of Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama, so it is convenient to know which are the products that, in case of buying them through their e-commerce platforms, customers they will not be able to ask the respective company for a refund.

Be careful when buying this at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama: products that cannot be returned/Photo: screenshot

It is so The following are the products that cannot be returned once purchased at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama ecommerce:

Alcoholic beverages

Apple Products

video game consoles

motorcycles

Office and stationery products that are open or incomplete

perfumes and fragrances

extended warranties

awnings

Dundy armchairs

any type of clothing

Open lactation and feeding products

Open baby care and hygiene products

Open or incomplete pet food

Items that have been purchased with the 10+1 promotion

pharmacy products

reading glasses

Shoes

prepared foods

Tires

Cell phones

mattresses

Bags, suitcases and belts

Vacuum cleaners and hydro washers

business furniture

Fans and air conditioners

It should be said that in the case of Apple products, video game consoles and cell phones, any issues that arise with these should be discussed directly with the providerThis is instead of starting a process at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama.

Be careful when buying this at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama: products that cannot be returned/Photo: Unsplash

Likewise, returns will not be accepted at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Superama if any of the products mentioned in the list has any of the following characteristics:

did not arrive at home

A different item arrived than the one you ordered

It’s a car battery

The Club that is assigned to the client for the return is located in another state of Mexico.

It’s been a long time since you visited Amazon? Take advantage of their promotions in this link.