Televised campaign debates in the United States are almost as old as television itself. Since their inception, there has been speculation about whether they are useful or not, whether they manage to move the needle in one direction or the other, whether they really impact voters’ decisions.

The first major debate was held in 1960, pitting John F. Kennedy against Richard Nixon; the second he lost, partly through bad luck and partly through his own doing (he had an accident and ended up in the hospital, he got sick and arrived at the debate looking bad because of a fever and his team put the wrong makeup on him, which ran down his light-coloured dress because of the heat of the studio lights; on the other side of the screen was a young, dynamic and handsome Kennedy). At that time, according to polls of the time, more than half of the voters were influenced by the four debates that the candidates held, possibly in part because television was the great novelty of American society. In his memoirs entitled Six CrisesNixon writes that he should have “remembered that a picture is worth a thousand words.”

Paradoxically, while the four televised debates of 1960 were highly influential, the presidential candidates only met again in a studio in 1976, when Republican Gerald Ford, who had replaced Richard Nixon after his resignation, and Jimmy Carter, who won that election, faced each other three times. Today, televised meetings between presidential and vice-presidential candidates are the norm.

Political campaigns in the United States take debates very seriously. They are generally considered to have little impact, for a number of reasons: they are prefabricated, the candidates fail to explain anything in depth, the people who watch them are people who already follow politics closely and have already made up their minds, only a few people watch them, etc. However, as the Biden-Trump meeting demonstrated, they can be decisive at a given moment and, in any case, they generate a lot of media coverage before and after.

It would seem that the closer the campaign, the more relevant the debates are, and more recently, the more confrontational and “spectacle-like.” According to Nielsen measurements, the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is the most watched in history, with 84.4 million viewers, followed by that of Ronald Reagan (former Hollywood actor and one of the best communicators of American politics) and Jimmy Carter on October 28, 1980, with 80.6 million viewers. The Trump-Biden debate, on June 27, is in third place, with 73.1 million viewers.

The format of the debate is also of great importance to the success or failure of the candidates. This year’s only presidential debate – so far – was novel and, unlike what has happened since 1988, its terms were not negotiated or organized through the Commission on Presidential Debates, the forum in which the two parties traditionally agree on the format of these meetings.

This time, the agreements were made between the campaigns directly with the host, CNN. It was defined that there would be no live audience, that the candidates would not be able to consult their teams during commercial breaks, and that the microphone would be turned off for anyone who went over their time. Given the disorderly and hasty way in which Trump participates in these events, verbally overwhelming his opponent, it seemed a more favorable format for Biden. However, not being able to consult his advisors may have hurt him. Could Biden’s disastrous result have become an example for Trump of “be careful what you wish for, because it may come true”?

The arrival of Kamala Harris caught Trump and his campaign off-base from multiple points of view. On the one hand, he went from having a male opponent, white and tall like him, but older and more ailing, which in the same image made the Republican look good. If we go by Nixon’s teachings, that image was worth a thousand words in a debate.

With Harris’ arrival, the picture is the opposite: an older, blond man, 1.90 mts. (6′3″), menacing and surly, facing a dark-skinned candidate, 1.63 mts. (5′4″) tall, almost 20 years younger, dynamic, with an easy smile, who became a fresh option for the Democratic Party and for certain Republicans who, whether enthusiastic about Harris or not, do not want their party in the hands of Donald Trump and prefer someone more moderate in the White House, even if he is not from their party.

In addition to being a woman, Harris is African-American and Asian-American, two key ethnic minorities. Women and minorities, frequent targets of Trump’s attacks, are the essence of his opponent. So, with his history with these groups, especially women, it will be very difficult for him to attack her in a debate on a personal level without it backfiring. The closest he has come was when he baselessly said that Harris had “turned black” for the campaign to capture votes from that population group; according to him, Kamala had always identified as Indian.

The enthusiasm for Harris has been on display in recent weeks at massive political rallies and at a convention where she received the support of her entire party, including former presidents, which makes Trump, who is obsessed with the size of his rallies, even more nervous. The same must be happening with financial contributions. According to Forbes, Biden’s campaign, now Harris’s, raised $516.8 million between January 2023 and July 2024, while Trump’s “only” raised $268.5 million. In fact, Harris’s campaign raised $204.5 million in July 2024 alone, while Trump’s raised $47.5 million.

As for the polls, while the election is still close, the Democratic position appears to have strengthened overall and in highly competitive states. According to a recent analysis by NPR, states such as Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona, which were leaning Republican, appear to be very close, while heavily Republican Florida is now only “leaning” that way.

The debates are still to come. Will they be relevant? In political campaigns, the winner avoids them and the loser asks for them to try to make up the difference. The Trump and Biden campaigns had agreed to a second debate on September 10, but Trump seems to be giving signals that he will not participate, which will surely change if Harris’ lead is consolidated. If her good run continues, Harris will no longer want the debates and could refuse them, or simply delay the negotiation of the conditions trying to make them unfeasible.

The format of the debate will be a matter of much discussion. It cannot be forgotten that Trump is a great communicator and a skilled veteran debater. Aside from the 2016 nomination meetings, which consolidated his leadership and candidacy, he debated three times against Hillary Clinton in 2016, three times against Biden in 2020 and one against Biden in 2024, giving him a wealth of experience. Harris, for her part, has not had any national debates other than the 2020 campaign, when she faced Mike Pence, but she is pragmatic and does not easily lose her temper like Trump.

There are ten weeks until the election, which is a long time in politics. Harris is on the rise right now, and while the spectacular news stories of Biden’s resignation, the launch of his candidacy, and the Democratic convention are behind us, she may hold on or improve if she doesn’t make a serious mistake.

And if there are indeed debates, although they may not determine the winner, what is certain is that, with such a close and polarized campaign, the audience will be large and – most likely – the spectacle as well.