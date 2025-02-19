In 2009, the technology industry lived one of its greatest silent revolutions. With the promise of unifying cables, reducing electronic waste and improving the transfer speed, the USB-C was born. His arrival promised a new era of universal connectivity, a port capable of loading laptops, transmitting 4K video and moving data at speeds never seen.

Today the UBC is the new standard, proposed by the European Union and promoted to such an extent that Apple has had to change their minds and start using it as a default cable. But, What if that universality were also its greatest weakness? Recent research has shown that the USB-C has not only simplified our lives, but also has opened new doors for cybercriminals.

The promise of the USB-C: a connector to dominate them all

The USB-C was born with a clear purpose: to end the chaos of the cables. Gone were the days when each device had its own exclusive charger. A single connector for phones, laptops, consoles, headphones and even monitors. The advantages were evident:

Fast and universal charge : With up to 240W of power, it allows to load from mobiles to gaming laptops.

: With up to 240W of power, it allows to load from mobiles to gaming laptops. Superior transfer speeds : From the 5 Gbps of the first versions to the 80 GBPS of the USB4.

: From the 5 Gbps of the first versions to the 80 GBPS of the USB4. Total versatility: audio, video, data and energy, all in a single cable.

But with this mass adoption the problems also arrived. A standard that works in millions of devices means that a vulnerability can affect all of them. And that’s where concern begins.

They have already hacked the iphone USB-C: a global warning

Security researcher Thomas Roth, known as Stacksmashing, presented a worrying feat in the Congress 38c3 Congress: a worrying feat: He managed to hack the USB-C controller of the iPhone 15. ACE3, a microcontroller that manages energy and data transfer, was violated by advanced hardware techniques.

This allowed Roth Extract the chip firmware and analyze it in search of safety failures. Although Apple minimized the threat, experts warn that having access to the code of a key component is like obtaining the planes of a bank vault. Who will be the next to find an exploitable weakness?

This case raises a greater issue: if the USB-C can be hacked on an iPhone, What prevents it from happening on other devices? Portables, loaders and USB hubs depend on similar chips. Roth’s research could mark the beginning of a new wave of attacks aimed at this type of hardware.

Juice-Jacking: When a simple load port becomes a trap

Ace3 controller hacking is not the only concern about USB-C. For years, experts have warn about the risk of “Juice-Jacking”, a technique in which the attackers modify public cargo ports To infect devices or steal data.

Imagine being at an airport and connecting your mobile to a free cargo station. Without you noticed, the infected port access to your phone, copy your files and leave a hidden malware. Although this type of attack is still uncommon, security agencies such as FBI and NSA have issued warnings in this regard.

The solutions are simple but effective:

Use your own loaders instead of public cargo stations.

instead of public cargo stations. Use only load cables that block data transfer.

that block data transfer. Use external batteries To avoid connecting the mobile directly to unknown ports.

The USB-C, for its design, facilitates the connection for both loading and data, which makes it a perfect target for this type of threats.

Safety at the USB-C: What are manufacturers doing?

Given these risks, manufacturers are implementing security measures. Apple, for example, has entered its devices a system that alerts when an non -certified accessory is connected. Other manufacturers such as Google and Samsung have improved the authentication of USB-C accessories in their phones and computers.

Even so, the problem persists: The USB-C was not designed with security as a priority. Being an open standard, anyone can manufacture cables and adapters, which makes it difficult to ensure that they are safe. Therefore, it is fundamental:

Buy recognized brand accessories To avoid manipulated devices.

To avoid manipulated devices. Keep updated devices since manufacturers throw security patches.

since manufacturers throw security patches. Avoid connecting devices sensitive to unknown ports.

The future of the USB-C depends on balancing its versatility with an increasingly necessary security in a hyperconnected world.

The USB-C has changed the way we connect, but has also brought security challenges that cannot be ignored. With the proliferation of connected devices, any failure in this standard can have global repercussions.

The question is still in the air: will the USB-C be the final connector or a weak link in digital safety?