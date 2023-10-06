The European Parliament made a request to the airlines regarding the regulation of the hand luggagethe one that travelers can take with them in the airplane cabin.

The important adjustment they pose for hand luggage

Airlines in Europe, like the rest of the world, have their rules for hand and checked baggage. Some, such as the ‘low cost’ ones, require their users to pay for the carry-on suitcase.

The European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution so that said luggage is free and, in addition, the dimensions are standardized in the European Union.

MEPs considered a court’s ruling in 2014 following a lawsuit filed by a woman against the airline Vueling, which forced her to pay for carrying a suitcase in the cabin.

The Court ruled in favor of the passenger, arguing that cabin luggage is “an indispensable element” that “cannot be subject to a price supplement, as long as it meets the weight and dimension requirements.”

The European Parliament asks that the countries that make up the European Union “guarantee respect for this ruling” and that, until this occurs, they ensure “strengthen consumer protection” by doing “everything possible to achieve transparency” for airlines when communicating possible fees charged for hand luggage.

Apart from questioning the States, the European Parliament also asks the European Commission to “present strategic measures” so that the CJEU ruling is reflected in a renewed community regulation of commercial aviation, after it undergoes a review process. .

The approved resolution recognizes that airlines enjoy “freedom in pricing” for tickets, but considers that The European commercial aviation regulations do not cover the cost of cabin bags under this principle of freedom..

Airlines respond if they would leave hand luggage free

The demands of the European Parliament were not well received by the airlinesas they remembered that it is a non-binding resolution, so they are not obliged to change their luggage policies.

“Commercial practices such as charging for baggage in the cabin are perfectly legal and are protected by European Regulation 1008/2008, which establishes the freedom to set fares,” said the Airlines Association for the Spanish newspaper. The sixth.

According to airlines, there is not room on a plane to accommodate all of travelers’ carry-on bags.

The union also recalled that due to an “operational issue” planes cannot receive all passengers’ carry-on bagssince the space in the cabin is reduced.

“Neither the European Commission nor Parliament can expand the space available for luggage on a plane, so not all passengers will be able to carry a suitcase,” said Eddie Wilson, CEO of the airline Ryanair, for the media. Information.

Therefore, it will be the European Commission that will review whether or not to modify the rules that govern airlines.

*With information from EFE