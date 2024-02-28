If you want to get a cheap traffic fine, you have to be quick.

In the Netherlands, there are regular calls for harsher punishments, but you don't hear that often about traffic fines. Most people agree that these are high enough. However, traffic fines will be increased by another 10%. Please note: this will come into effect on March 1, so that will be next Friday.

To give you an idea of ​​the new amounts: a handheld phone now costs you €389, which will increase to €429 on Friday. You should definitely not consider parking in a disabled parking space, because it could cost you €499. And are you caught overtaking on the right? That is €309.

An increase in traffic fines is certainly not welcomed, but in this case it is really dubious. Even the Public Prosecution Service believes that the traffic fines are no longer in proportion. For example, you will receive a smaller fine if you slap a disabled person in the face (which counts as assault) than if you park in his spot.

The NRC has delved into the matter again and also concludes that Minister Yesilgöz is ignoring all advice with this action. She had herself commissioned an investigation into the relationships in the fine system. However, she announced an increase in fines before the investigation was completed.

When the advisory report was subsequently published, the conclusion was as follows: the proportions are completely broken and the fine increases must be reversed. Exactly the opposite of what Yesilgöz did…

So many are not happy with this state of affairs. Even face mask millionaire Sywert van Lienden expressed his outrage today Twitter. However, the increase in traffic fines will unfortunately become a reality this Friday. So you have been warned!

